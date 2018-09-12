Ankit Bawne cameo helps India A level series against Australia A

The two-Test series ended 1-1 with Australia winning the first game. (Image used for representational purpose) The two-Test series ended 1-1 with Australia winning the first game. (Image used for representational purpose)

Ankit Bawne’s 18-ball-28 ensured a thrilling six-wicket victory for India A against Australia A in the second ‘Test’ after Krishnappa Gowtham and Kuldeep Yadav set-up with fine bowling performance.

The two-Test series ended 1-1 with Australia winning the first game. The match went down to the wire as India A dismissed the visitors for 213 in their second innings with off-spinner Gowtham getting 3/39 and chinaman Kuldeep ending with 3/46.

Needing 55 to win eight overs, India A sent Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to open the innings but both were dismissed cheaply. Bawne guided the team to victory after Kona Bharat hit a six and four but India A were reduced to 25 for 4. With Australia A spreading the fielders to the deep, Bawne changed the course of the match with 16 runs off Chris Tremain’s fifth over.

Earlier, starting the day at 38 for 2, Australia A were comfortably placed at 116 for two with Travis Head (47) and Peter Handscomb (56) adding 79 for the third wicket.

However once Head was dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem (2/67 in 41 overs), the last six wickets fell for 73 runs. However Mitchell Marsh (36, 79 balls) and Michael Neser (17, 112 balls) but consumed nearly 16 overs.

Brief Scores: Australia A 346 and 213. India A 505 and (target 55) 55/4.

