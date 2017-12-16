Anjum Moudgil wins women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions title to bag fifth gold medal

Anjum topped the women’s 3P qualifiers with a new national record score of 586. (Source: Express Photo) Anjum topped the women’s 3P qualifiers with a new national record score of 586. (Source: Express Photo)

Anjum Moudgil continued her impressive run at the 61st National Shooting Championship Competitions, winning the individual and team gold medals in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

On competition day five at the National Games Shooting Range, Anjum, representing Punjab, shot 457.6 in the eight-woman final to beat Jammu & Kashmir’s Shreya Saksena who shot 452.9 for the silver medal.

Raj Chaudhary of the Army won the bronze with a score of 439.5.

Having won the women’s Rifle Prone and Mixed team titles earlier in the competition, Saturday’s two gold medals made it a total of five yellow metals for Anjum from the 61st NSCC so far.

Anjum topped the women’s 3P qualifiers with a new national record score of 586. More experienced shooters such as Lajja Gauswami (second with 580) of Gujarat and former world champion Tejaswini Sawant (fifth with 578) of Maharashtra followed Anjum into the finals.

Anjum led from the start in the finals as well to deliver a commanding performance to clinch the title.

Earlier, her qualifying effort along with that of teammates Dilreen Gill and Avnish Kaur Sidhu got Punjab the team gold in the event as the troika combined for a total of 1730, well ahead of the silver winning Maharashtra who managed a score of 1714.

Kerala won the bronze with a total score of 1711.

Shreya Saksena, however, made good her disappointment of losing to Anjum, winning two gold medals today in the women’s junior and junior civilian 3P events. Dilreen also won her second gold of the day, claiming the women’s 3P civilian championship gold medal.

A total of 4800 men and women shooters from across the country, including 200 wild card entries, are participating in the 61st NSCC.

