Anju Bobby George wins World Athletics’ Woman of Year Award

Indian athlete Anju Bobby George on Thursday said that she was ‘humbled’ and ‘honoured’ to win the Woman of the Year Award by World Athletics for grooming talent and encouraging young girls in India to take up sports and fight for gender equality.

The 2003 World Championships bronze medalist in long jump was awarded ‘Woman of the Year’ for constantly being the voice of change in the country and guiding young girls to follow her footsteps.

“Congratulations to Anju Bobby George on being crowned this year’s Woman of the Year at the World Athletics Awards,” World Athletics wrote on Twitter. “Her efforts in advancing the sport in India as well as inspiring more women to follow in her footsteps make her more than a worthy recipient of this year’s award.”

“The former international long jump star from India is still actively involved in the sport. In 2016, Anju opened a training academy for young girls, which has already helped to produce a world U20 medallist. A constant voice for gender equality, she also mentors schoolgirls for future leadership positions within the sport.”

Anju on Thursday tweeted saying she was ‘truly humbled and honoured to be awarded Woman of the Year by World Athletics.’

“There is no better feeling than to wake up everyday and give back to the sport, allowing it to enable and empower young girls! Thank you for recognising my efforts,” she tweeted.