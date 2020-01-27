Anil Khanna nominated Life President of Asian Tennis Federation

Khanna had served as ATF President from 2005 to 2019 and also ITF Vice President from 2015-19. (File) Khanna had served as ATF President from 2005 to 2019 and also ITF Vice President from 2015-19. (File)

Senior sports administrator Anil Khanna, who recently decided not to contest the President’s post of the Asian Tennis Federation, was on Monday nominated Life President of the continental body.

Khanna had served as ATF President from 2005 to 2019 and also ITF Vice President from 2015-19.

The ATF on Monday held the meeting of its Board of Directors in Melbourne and unanimously nominated Khanna as Life President. He was also appointed Chairman of the ATF Finance Committee.

ALSO READ | Australian Open: Leander Paes-Jelena Ostapenko reach mixed doubles 2nd round

CS Raju was elected as Senior Vice President of the ATF, representing South Asia, according to an All India Tennis Association (AITA) press release.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App