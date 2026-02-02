Anahat Singh becomes youngest Asian to enter World Top 20 after winning her maiden bronze-level title

Indian teenage squash sensation Anahat Singh created history by becoming the youngest ever asian player to enter the World Top 20 in PSA rankings beating the previous record of eight time World champion Nicol David.

Anahat’s entry to top 20 came after she clinched her first-ever PSA Bronze-level title in Washington defeating world number 10 Georgina Kennedy of England. Anahat had superb run in the Fire Open and went on a giant killing run defeating world number 17 in the quarterfinal and world number 23 in the semifinal.

However, her best was saved for the final where she upset top seed Kennedy in straight games 12-10, 11-5, 11-7. The triumph marked the biggest title of the 15-year-old’s career and her 15th overall on the PSA Tour, achieved in just 26 tournaments.