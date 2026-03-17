Anahat Singh, India’s brightest squash talent, working on inculcating discipline to augment her exciting shot-making

Because Anahat Singh played badminton in her early years, India’s finest young squash talent goes into important matches against the skilled Egyptians with equally wristy deception. Headlining the JSW India Open starting on Wednesday, the 18-year-old talks instead about needing to get the boring parts right: hitting the ball back straight to keep rallies going.

“I used to play badminton since I was five, so deception is ingrained in my game. I need to practise the opposite! Hitting it back,” the World No.20 explains ahead of her title defence.

Her French Coach Gregory Gaultier, a former World Open champion, also had a game full of disguises. “When we train, he makes sure I’m fitter and if I play well in one match, I stay consistent,” she adds.

Anahat, in her last year on the junior circuit, is keen to nail down the British Juniors and World Juniors titles. “I’ve never won anything better than a bronze at the Jr Worlds. I’ve realised my mistakes from the last few Worlds and know I won’t have a chance again so I need to go all in,” she explains.

Joshana Chinappa won the prestigious British Juniors, but had to be content with silver at the Worlds. Anahat, who is also busy in her last few months of academics at school with exams in May, is looking to be done with books now that she’s already on the seniors circuit.

“I used to play badminton since I was five, so deception is ingrained in my game. I need to practise the opposite! Hitting it back,” the World No.20 explains ahead of her title defence. (Special Arrangement) “I used to play badminton since I was five, so deception is ingrained in my game. I need to practise the opposite! Hitting it back,” the World No.20 explains ahead of her title defence. (Special Arrangement)

After her fine debut at the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Delhi teen needed to juggle both.

“I don’t spend too much time on court because of school. When on the court, the quality is 100 percent. I’m not as fond of studies as squash, but parents want me to do well. But studying can get tough after a hard session,” she says. “School is almost over, I just need to push through till the exams in May.”

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Last month saw a breakthrough in seniors, when Anahat won a PSA event in Washington. For the preceding British Open, she had trained hard.

“Perhaps too hard! Things didn’t come together then. But everything fell into place at Washington,” she recalls.

Anahat works with a coaching cohort. There’s former World No.1 Gaultier, Saurav Ghosal as mentor and regular coach, and Stephane Galifi – crucial as a movement coach, for footwork and spatial strategy plays a huge part within the glassed walls of the court. “With Greg, if I ever need anything or how to deal with bad losses, he’s been through it, and knows what I’m feeling,” the teenager says of the inspiring player, whose resilience saw him shrug off 4 Worlds final losses before winning the fifth.

“Stephane has trained me since really young, and seen every aspect of my game on and off the court. Saurav is an overall mentor,” she says.

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Work in progress

Anahat’s attacking style – she makes some incredible shots – brings with it the challenge of retaining her verve while preparing for the long rallies that’s a feature of the stamina sport.

“I go for a lot of shots. That’s my game. My coaches aren’t trying to change anything. The main aim is to stick to this, but find a backup to the attacking style if it doesn’t work: Plan B and Plan C.”

Anahat’s attacking style – she makes some incredible shots – brings with it the challenge of retaining her verve while preparing for the long rallies that’s a feature of the stamina sport. (Special Arrangement) Anahat’s attacking style – she makes some incredible shots – brings with it the challenge of retaining her verve while preparing for the long rallies that’s a feature of the stamina sport. (Special Arrangement)

Gaultier, ahead of the JSW India Open where the crowds create quite an atmosphere, insists he’s preparing Anahat for the expectations of a professional player, and for what comes before and after play. “That’s 50 percent of what you put inside the head. Anahat is very gifted, a tricky player, quick and with a high squash IQ. Technically and in tactics, she needs to improve some things. Dealing with opponents of a certain style of play will come by watching and playing them. Experience,” he says.

A good mover on the court, the Indian likes to dominate, which means she volleys plenty.

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“The Egyptians play a certain game, but Anahat has the skill and need not fear. We will analyse certain points,” the Frenchman says, given Egyptians Amina Orfi, Fayrouz Aboulkheir, Janna Galal and Nadien Elhammamy have won the last few crowns and nine of the top 20 in the senior rankings are Egyptians.

While she will lead the Indian women’s squad at the Asian Games later this year, the sport’s entry into the Olympics will see a stacked field in the continental mega event – led by Malaysian World No.6 Sivasangari Subramaniam and No.21 Aira Azman, No.7 Satomi Watanabe of Japan, and three Hong Kong players in Sin Yuk, Ka Yi and Tomato Ho Tze-lok.