Anahat Singh, India’s brightest squash talent, working on inculcating discipline to augment her exciting shot-making

Teenager, the top draw at the JSW India Open, is in the last year on the junior circuit and aims to win the Worlds and the British age-group tournaments

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readMar 17, 2026 07:28 PM IST
Anahat Singh coach SquashAnahat works with a coaching cohort. There's former World No.1 Gaultier (in picture), Saurav Ghosal as mentor and regular coach, and Stephane Galifi - crucial as a movement coach. (Special Arrangement)
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Because Anahat Singh played badminton in her early years, India’s finest young squash talent goes into important matches against the skilled Egyptians with equally wristy deception. Headlining the JSW India Open starting on Wednesday, the 18-year-old talks instead about needing to get the boring parts right: hitting the ball back straight to keep rallies going.

“I used to play badminton since I was five, so deception is ingrained in my game. I need to practise the opposite! Hitting it back,” the World No.20 explains ahead of her title defence.

Her French Coach Gregory Gaultier, a former World Open champion, also had a game full of disguises. “When we train, he makes sure I’m fitter and if I play well in one match, I stay consistent,” she adds.

Anahat, in her last year on the junior circuit, is keen to nail down the British Juniors and World Juniors titles. “I’ve never won anything better than a bronze at the Jr Worlds. I’ve realised my mistakes from the last few Worlds and know I won’t have a chance again so I need to go all in,” she explains.

Joshana Chinappa won the prestigious British Juniors, but had to be content with silver at the Worlds. Anahat, who is also busy in her last few months of academics at school with exams in May, is looking to be done with books now that she’s already on the seniors circuit.

Anahat singh squash “I used to play badminton since I was five, so deception is ingrained in my game. I need to practise the opposite! Hitting it back,” the World No.20 explains ahead of her title defence. (Special Arrangement)

After her fine debut at the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Delhi teen needed to juggle both.

“I don’t spend too much time on court because of school. When on the court, the quality is 100 percent. I’m not as fond of studies as squash, but parents want me to do well. But studying can get tough after a hard session,” she says. “School is almost over, I just need to push through till the exams in May.”

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Last month saw a breakthrough in seniors, when Anahat won a PSA event in Washington. For the preceding British Open, she had trained hard.

Also Read | Squash: Gregory Gaultier, Anahat Singh’s coach, on what it took to win Worlds gold after four stinging final defeats

“Perhaps too hard! Things didn’t come together then. But everything fell into place at Washington,” she recalls.

Anahat works with a coaching cohort. There’s former World No.1 Gaultier, Saurav Ghosal as mentor and regular coach, and Stephane Galifi – crucial as a movement coach, for footwork and spatial strategy plays a huge part within the glassed walls of the court. “With Greg, if I ever need anything or how to deal with bad losses, he’s been through it, and knows what I’m feeling,” the teenager says of the inspiring player, whose resilience saw him shrug off 4 Worlds final losses before winning the fifth.

“Stephane has trained me since really young, and seen every aspect of my game on and off the court. Saurav is an overall mentor,” she says.

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Work in progress

Anahat’s attacking style – she makes some incredible shots – brings with it the challenge of retaining her verve while preparing for the long rallies that’s a feature of the stamina sport.

“I go for a lot of shots. That’s my game. My coaches aren’t trying to change anything. The main aim is to stick to this, but find a backup to the attacking style if it doesn’t work: Plan B and Plan C.”

Anahat singh Anahat’s attacking style – she makes some incredible shots – brings with it the challenge of retaining her verve while preparing for the long rallies that’s a feature of the stamina sport. (Special Arrangement)

Gaultier, ahead of the JSW India Open where the crowds create quite an atmosphere, insists he’s preparing Anahat for the expectations of a professional player, and for what comes before and after play. “That’s 50 percent of what you put inside the head. Anahat is very gifted, a tricky player, quick and with a high squash IQ. Technically and in tactics, she needs to improve some things. Dealing with opponents of a certain style of play will come by watching and playing them. Experience,” he says.

A good mover on the court, the Indian likes to dominate, which means she volleys plenty.

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“The Egyptians play a certain game, but Anahat has the skill and need not fear. We will analyse certain points,” the Frenchman says, given Egyptians Amina Orfi, Fayrouz Aboulkheir, Janna Galal and Nadien Elhammamy have won the last few crowns and nine of the top 20 in the senior rankings are Egyptians.

While she will lead the Indian women’s squad at the Asian Games later this year, the sport’s entry into the Olympics will see a stacked field in the continental mega event – led by Malaysian World No.6 Sivasangari Subramaniam and No.21 Aira Azman, No.7 Satomi Watanabe of Japan, and three Hong Kong players in Sin Yuk, Ka Yi and Tomato Ho Tze-lok.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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