Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov, World Men’s Boxing Championship final: When and where to watch?

Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov: Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) on Friday etched his name on the history book as he became the first Indian to enter the finals of the World Men’s Boxing Championship in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Second-seeded Panghal prevailed 3-2 against Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov in the semi-final clash. The boxer will now take on Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov in the summit clash on Saturday night.

“The bout went very well for me although I had to put in more effort than I had thought. It is a huge achievement for Indian boxing and I am thankful for all the support that I have got,” Panghal said after the semi-final triumph. Before this, India had never won more than one bronze medal in a single edition of the world championships but Panghal and Kaushik changed that by making the semifinals.

When is the World Championship 2019 Final match between Amit Panghal and Shakhobidin Zoirov?

The World Championship 2019 Final match between Amit Panghal and Shakhobidin Zoirov will take place on September 21, 2019 (Saturday).

Where is the World Championship 2019 Final match between Amit Panghal and Shakhobidin Zoirov match take place?

The World Championship 2019 Final match between Amit Panghal and Shakhobidin Zoirov will take place in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

What time does the World Championship 2019 Final match between Amit Panghal and Shakhobidin Zoirov begin?

The World Championship 2019 Final match between Amit Panghal and Shakhobidin Zoirov will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the AIBA World Championship 2019 Final bout between Amit Panghal and Shakhobidin Zoirov live?

You can watch the live broadcast of the bout on AIBA YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBdXQS3czTQsr_f_F5TZpww. You can also catch the Live Updates of the match at IndianExpress.com.