Have to focus on national structure, junior level to increase depth in heavier categories, says boxing coach Santiago Nieva

In a robust Asian Boxing Championships field featuring 12 world champions out of 192 male boxers and 112 female boxers, the Indian boxing contingent finished with 13 medals, including a gold apiece in men’s and women’s competition through Amit Panghal and Pooja Rani. Seven of ten men boxers and six of ten women won medals in Bangkok, making India’s haul the biggest and high performance director Santiago Nieva a happy man on his return on Sunday. In a chat with The Indian Express, Nieva, a three-star coach from Sweden, shared his views on India’s domination in lightweight categories, challenges for boxers changing weight categories for Olympics, the overall performance of the squad and selection criteria and plans for the World Championships. Excerpts:

With the Asian Boxing Championships running the men’s and women’s event simultaneously for the first time, a haul of 13 medals was India’s best ever. How do you see this result?

Winning 13 medals in total in Asia is something I see as a huge success. We were only behind China in terms of overall standing and finished with the highest number of medals. If we talk about women’s boxing, we won medals defeating boxers from China, Chinese Taipei and Kazakhstan and we have done that at the world level too, which we saw in the World Championships in Delhi.

In men’s, our boxers scored wins over world champions and world medallists with Amit scoring wins over Rio Olympic champion Husanboy Dusmatov, bronze medallist Hu Jianghuan of China and World Championship bronze medallist Kim Inkyu in the final.

We can gauge the competition level this time with the fact that the host country Thailand, whose boxers are good in lightweight categories, did not win any medal. I am still disappointed about Deepak’s final loss against the Uzbekistan boxer in the 49 Kg final. I guess we were robbed of a gold medal with a 2:3 split decision loss. Deepak clearly dominated that bout. But seeing boxers like Amit, Kavinder, Ashish Kumar fighting it out in the final and others like Shiva Thapa, Ashish Kumar and Ashish Kulheria giving a close fight means that our boxers are aiming for consistency at continental level and internationally. They have the belief that they can beat world champions and world medallists and the competition in World Championships and Olympics too will come from such boxers. Fighting against such boxers helps you analyse and improve in a sport like boxing, where you don’t get to face a boxer multiple times like a batsman faces a bowler multiple times in a single match.

Most of the top lightweight boxers in the world come from Asia. Majority of Indian medals also came in these categories. Do you believe Indian boxers can also excel in higher weight categories?

Europe is a continent which organises the most number of tournaments and has good infrastructure. And perhaps that’s the reason they win almost 50 per cent of medals in world championships or Olympics. Traditionally, Asian boxers have done well in smaller weight categories as most of the population is smaller in height but the last 25 years have seen the competition being almost world class in some weight categories where countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan compete. We have also seen countries like China which is good across all categories. We don’t have the same kind of depth in medium or higher weight categories but there are reasons for that. We have to see the national structure and start with the junior level. I think in India, there is a priority for smaller weight categories. We see a limited number of weight categories at the junior level and not as many entries in bigger weight categories. In Europe, the boxers also put a more focus on physical training and there are advanced strength training programmes. Europeans competing in even middleweight and heavyweight are much more muscular and less fatty. With the new boxing league coming up, I believe it will also help to expand the pool and find more quality boxers.

AIBA has made changes to the Olympic weight categories with two men’s divisions being dropped (49kg was scrapped and 60 and 64kg were merged into one) and two being added (57kg and 69kg) for women. AIBA has also proposed a new bout review system. How do you see these developments?

I saw it as a huge blow. Amit was very good in 49kg and he could have dominated the world with his form in that category. In 60kg, we have good boxers like Shiva Thapa and Manish Kaushik and the change in weight will mean that they will move up. But it has also meant that our chances have increased in the women’s category. In 57kg, we have boxers like Sonia Chahal and Sonia Lather, who won silver in 2016 world championships. Also Manisha Moun, who won bronze in 54kg too can move up. Amit again is a good example for other boxers who are changing weight categories.

About the new bout review rule, I feel a little skeptical. In Asian Championships, we did the symbolic protest after Deepak’s loss but it did not count. Once the system is introduced in World Championships, we will be more clear. But we need to handle it very carefully. It is good when they use it when judging has gone completely wrong. We have seen it the past about the protest that sometimes, the results are overturned when a boxer from a “strong” country protests. Like in 2011 championships, Vasyl Lomachenko’s bout against Robson Conceicao was reviewed but there was bad judging in other categories and no result was overturned. It is not a system which is black and white.

Before you joined, there was a system of selection trials. The recent years have seen boxers being selected on the basis of their performance at the international level instead. Will it remain the same in future?

For me, the trials system is an old school thought. If you look at the world, most countries abandoned this system 20-30 years ago. It does not reflect the reality and the potential shown by a boxer throughout a year. A boxer like Satish Kumar wins a medal in every competition, trains with fellow boxers throughout the year and spars too. And if you are off on that single day of trials, it ignores the 2-4 years of process which we have been part of. The boxers fight with each other almost every week in the national camp and also compete in lower or middle level international competitions, where more than one entry is allowed per weight category. The boxer who gets selected is happy and the one who does not is dejected under this new system as well. But at least we have made this thing very clear to them. Every boxer from the national camp will get a chance at international level. And if somebody wins 3-4 medals and somebody does not capitalise on his chances, then I will go with international performance. We as coaches see them every day and we don’t need to depend on that one particular day of trials. Yes, when you have 2-3 boxers who have performed almost the same over the period, we can have trials.

Chief coach C Kutappa also talked about his discussions with you about the need of Indian boxers to engage in a rougher style of boxing. Can you tell us more about that?

For me, it is all about playing clean. But as a coach, I want my boxers to be ready for the rough opponents. You need to do what is required to win but you should also not rely on playing rough to win. If you do that and get a tough referee, then it is a bout you can lose. Boxers from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have in their system to play rough as they are taught such things at a young age. At these championships too, we saw opponents from these countries trying to unsettle my boxers. They would punch the back of the head before the break or push you hard against the ropes. It is up to the referee to supervise that but my boxers should be ready. The rules have changed and now you have to impress to score. So you don’t wait for the referee to break when a opponent tries to punch the back of the head. You get your space and back off. And make sure that when you get your chance during the play, you throw as many punches as you can before the referee decides to stop, and then you control the bout. Deepak showed that in the semi-final where his opponent was holding him against the ropes and tried rough tactics. But he used his technique to avoid that and also remained alert.

The qualification process for Tokyo Olympics will start with World Championships. How do you see India’s chances after this performance?

I am not sure about the qualification system after the recent issues of AIBA with IOC. Prior to that, we had the qualification process for men’s boxing through world championships, continental championships, APB-WSB and one open qualifier. In women’s boxing, it was through world championships and continental championships. But as of now, we know only about world championships offering spots. There will be clarity soon. But Worlds will be the key. I am eyeing at least six quota places out of eight in men’s. Being the Asian champion will help Amit’s seeding. Our women boxers too were good in the World Championships in Delhi and the sooner they seal the quotas, the better it will be for boxers to start preparing. Eight of ten gold in women world championships came from Asia and a good performance in Bangkok has certainly boosted our confidence. AIBA is also developing a new seeding and ranking system for Worlds and Olympics which will benefit consistent boxers.