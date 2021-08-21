Amit Kumar walks to win silver medal in World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi

India’s Amit Kumar bagged a silver medal when finished second in the men’s 10000 m race walk event of the World Athletics U20 Championships at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, with a time of 42 minutes 17:94 seconds.

Amit’s silver is the second medal for India at this meet. On Wednesday, the Indian mixed relay team won a bronze medal on the opening day.

Hosts Haristone Wanyonyi won a rare gold with a time of 42:10.84s and Paul McGrath took home bronze in 42:31.11s.

Amit was leading all through but diverted his focus with two laps to go in the 25 la event when the Kenyan sneaked past the Indian in the final stretch for gold.

Amit Kumar wins silver for India in 10km race walk at World U20 Championships. This is India’s second medal at World Junior Championships after the 4×400 metre mixed relay bronze. pic.twitter.com/s5L9gKEbYQ — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) August 21, 2021

Apart from Neeraj Chopra (javelin gold in 2012 in Poland), Hima Das (gold in women’s 400m at Ratina Stadium, Tampere, Finland in 2018), Seema Antil (bronze in women’s discus throw in 2002 Kingston edition) and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (bronze in women’s discus throw in 2014 Eugene, USA)) were the medal winners in the worlds.

“As it’s (Nairobi almost 2000 metres) a high altitude so breathing problem for me. It was my first international competition and I won silver for India. I’m happy that at least I could fulfill the hopes of India,” said Amit after the performance.