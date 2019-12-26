Follow Us:
Amir Khan responds to ‘all the hate’ for celebrating Christmas

Amir Khan, a former world champion in the professional boxing circuit, took to Twitter to respond to 'all the hate' and trolling for celebrating Christmas a day after the festival.

December 26, 2019

A day after Christmas, British boxer Amir Khan took to Twitter to respond to trolls for ‘all the hate’ he was receiving for celebrating the festival. Amir on Wednesday put up a picture with his family in ‘Christmas outfits’, wishing his fans a ‘Merry Christmas’.

Posing for the camera with his wife and kids, Amir had written, “Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Merry Christmas #khanfamily @FaryalxMakhdoom #MerryChrismas.” The post, however, was not received well as the boxer drew flak for celebrating the festival despite being a Muslim.

Responding to the trolls and hate messages flooding his post, Amir wrote, “So shocked by all the hate I’m getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits. Just want to tell those people ‘I don’t give a f**k’”

The Pakistani-origin boxer was born and raised in Manchester and won an Olympic silver medal for Britain. The 33-year old is a former world champion in the professional circuit.

