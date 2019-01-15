All in the family: Astradas a symbol of Argentine polo tradition

In the final chukker of the test match between the All Stars team from Argentina against Pegasus India, a 19-year-old South American attempted an outrageous shot. From a very tight angle, which seemed like almost perpendicular to the goal posts, Cruz Novillo Astrada attempted a backhand shot. Much to the amazement of the spectators, the shot was on target. The commentator roared in excitement: “That, ladies and gentlemen, has to be the goal of the evening!” The look of bewilderment on the spectators’ faces was a confirmation of the commentator’s observation.

It may have been a stunning shot, but for Cruz, it’s something that’s just in “my genes”. His father Eduardo Novillo Astrada, who was inspired to take up the sport by his grandfather, has a larger-than-life reputation on the polo circuit. His Triple Crown in 2003 victory, with a team comprising him and his three brothers, earned him the highest ranking of 10 goals and a series of prestigious awards. He’s one of the biggest names in global polo.

Eduardo, also the president of the Asociación Argentina de Polo (AAP), led the side with his son to an 11-11 stalemate on Saturday, ending the three-match test series in a draw.

“I never forced Cruz to take up the sport. We never push our children. It was a decision he took and I really believe that he has the potential to become a top player. He has all the facilities that is required,” said Eduardo as Cruz sported a sheepish smile.

“I think it’s an individual thing. If you wish to be as good as them you have to listen to them. They never pushed me. I do as I want. On the ground I am Cruz but genetically I am Eduardo’s son,” Cruz said.

This tour to India is, however, not to test his son’s potential. Eduardo is here to promote the game and try to change the “myth that polo is an elite sport”.

“Back home in Argentina, everyone plays polo. It’s not seen like an elite sport as it’s here. We’ve had a good tour and the quality of Indian players is really good. Our intention is to take a few players from here and train them in Argentina in the summer,” Eduardo said, outlining the purpose of the tour.

Daniel Chuburu, the Argentine Ambassador to India, feels it’s like a pilgrimage for their players to visit India, which is believed to be the birthplace of the sport.

“We have been trying to organise this for a long time and finally, the people from La Pegasus were able to put it together. We think it’s very important to be back in India because it’s the cradle of the game. We share the same philosophy and we want to spread polo. For the promotion of the sport, it’s very important to have such exchanges,” he said.

In the South American nation, the passion for polo is second only to that for football. In most cases, it’s a family tradition. Kids as young as four pick up the mallet and hit the ground with an elder. The rich landscape and culture of breeding horses is also one of the reasons why the country is a fertile ground for polo players.

“The landscape is the key. It’s very flat and we have very big extension of land where you cut the grass and you have a polo field. We have horses everywhere and it’s definitely not an elitist sport,” Eduardo said.

Despite a rich family heritage in polo, when Astradas reach home and sit at the dining table, the games played in India will be discussed in hushed voices. “Mom doesn’t like too much of polo.”