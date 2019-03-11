Photos: Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, PV Sindhu attend Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta reception

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s post-wedding celebrations on Sunday witnessed the presence of members from the sporting world with cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Irfan Pathan and shuttler PV Sindhu. The reception was held at the Jio World Centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The Ambanis hosted a grand post-wedding celebration for son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta which was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Boney Kapoor, Anu Malik, Sanjay Khan, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, and many other celebrities.

The newly-weds were all smiles as they posed for photographers. Shloka looked radiant in a golden lehenga while Akash sported an indigo blue kurta.

In the week PV Sindhu suffered a shocking defeat at the prestigious All England Championships in Birmingham. She saved three match points in the second game and five in the third but couldn’t prevent an exit at the first hurdle. She eventually lost Sung 16-21, 22-20, 18-21 to Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea.

The post-wedding festivities came a day after the lavish wedding at the same venue in the financial capital. It was attended by among others Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai, veteran industrialists Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran, and global chief executives of the Bank of America, Samsung and JP Morgan.

Ahead of the grand wedding, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani started a week-long Anna Seva (Food Service) programme in orphanages and old age homes in Mumbai. Together with the family of Shloka Mehta, they served food to about 2,000 children.