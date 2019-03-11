Toggle Menu
Photos: Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, PV Sindhu attend Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta receptionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/akash-ambani-shloka-mehta-reception-photos-tendulkar-kumble-sindhu-pathan-5620184/

Photos: Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, PV Sindhu attend Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta reception

The Ambanis hosted a grand post-wedding celebration for son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta which was attended by Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Irfan Pathan and PV Sindhu from the sporting world.

Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali attend the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Mumbai.
Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali attend the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. (Source: PTI)

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s post-wedding celebrations on Sunday witnessed the presence of members from the sporting world with cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Irfan Pathan and shuttler PV Sindhu. The reception was held at the Jio World Centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The Ambanis hosted a grand post-wedding celebration for son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta which was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Boney Kapoor, Anu Malik, Sanjay Khan, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, and many other celebrities.

The newly-weds were all smiles as they posed for photographers. Shloka looked radiant in a golden lehenga while Akash sported an indigo blue kurta.

Anil Kumble and his wife Chethana Ramatheertha at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka in Mumbai
Former cricketer Anil Kumble and his wife Chethana Ramatheertha at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. (Source: PTI)
Badminton player P.V. Sindhu at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka in Mumbai
Badminton player PV Sindhu at the reception. (Source: PTI)

In the week PV Sindhu suffered a shocking defeat at the prestigious All England Championships in Birmingham. She saved three match points in the second game and five in the third but couldn’t prevent an exit at the first hurdle. She eventually lost Sung 16-21, 22-20, 18-21 to Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan at the wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The post-wedding festivities came a day after the lavish wedding at the same venue in the financial capital. It was attended by among others Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai, veteran industrialists Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran, and global chief executives of the Bank of America, Samsung and JP Morgan.

Advertising

Ahead of the grand wedding, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani started a week-long Anna Seva (Food Service) programme in orphanages and old age homes in Mumbai. Together with the family of Shloka Mehta, they served food to about 2,000 children.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Rocket' O'Sullivan blasts to 1,000th century break in Players Championship win
2 World team chess: Indian men to meet Kazakhstan
3 Kavinder Singh Bisht fetches gold; Shiva Thapa, three others settle for silver at Finland boxing tourney