Peek over the great wall

With the upcoming world championships in mind, Chinese women boxers shifted training sessions outside their country for the very first time, opting to take part in a multi-national camp being held in Italy. And a possible look behind the curtains, on how women boxing’s biggest powerhouse train, prompted India high-performance director Raffaele Bergamasco to make an impromptu change of plans.

“There were no plans for us to go to Italy. But we only went because an Italian coach who is a friend informed me that the Chinese boxers will be coming in,” Bergamasco told The Indian Express, talking about the training camp which was held in Assisi from September 8-22. “This was the first time China were holding a training camp in another country. Even better is the fact that the sparring sessions went well for us, with good performance from the girls. Sarita, Neeraj and Lovlina were very good.”

Also present were teams from Korea, France, Finland, Greece and Switzerland. But all eyes were on the Chinese boxers, who rule women’s boxing. China is the second-most successful nation at World Championships behind Russia, with 46 medals, including 17 gold. In Delhi last year, Chinese boxers made five out of the ten finals, winning gold in four categories. The performance was predictably stronger at the Asian Championships in April, where the nation medalled in each category; winning six gold, one silver and three bronze.

“China was the only reason we went to Italy,” says chief coach Mohammed Ali Qamar. “They didn’t just bring the full team, but they also brought second-stringers there for practice. China dominates women’s boxing. Sparring with these talented boxers motivated our girls. Sparring and the bouts are totally different, but you can take pointers from these sessions and use it to make the life tough for your opponents when it counts.”

While they started slow, with one gold at the inaugural 2001 Championships in Scranton, USA, the Chinese women improved dramatically, acquiring 2 silver and 3 bronze in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. For the upcoming World Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia beginning on 3rd October, they possess a strong contender in each category, including Chang Yuan who was singled out by Mary Kom as a possible rival for the 51kg category.

Lovlina Borgohain, the 69kg contender who got bronze in Delhi, talked about her experience in Assisi. “Everyone had a close eye on the Chinese, seeing how this was their first time training openly in 18 years. So to camp with such champions was a stellar experience,” says Lovlina.

“Earlier, we used to just look at them and it would always be in our minds that ‘China is very tough. This boxer will be very tough.’ So, you’d feel psychologically burdened before taking the ring. How would we do? Will our plans work? It is only after we trained with them that we realise now that ‘okay, they are a little better but it is not that big of a difference’.

Their stamina, for example, is not different from the Indians. So when you do sparring like that, it helps a boxer. Inn log ko aaram se maar sakte hain, itna sochne ka koi zarurat nahi hai (We can beat these boxers easily, there’s no need to overthink).”

Wary of surprises

Bergamasco adds that while the acquired data and analysis will be helpful, the Indians should be prepared for any possible surprises. “We have videos from all the sessions, a lot of data which should help us prepare plan and adapt to the way the Chinese box,” says Bergamasco. “But you can only get some information from these things. And the Chinese are good at changing their game. Also, we should remember that they were also preparing for the Indians, and eventually who comes out on top depends on the boxers in the ring.”

Like the recently-concluded men’s event, the women’s world championships also won’t offer an Olympic berth, with qualifiers for Tokyo to be held next year.

“There are two points to it. Of course we are disappointed because one would want to book an Olympic berth quickly and train,” said Bergamasco. “Since this is no qualifier, a boxer can go in and just study the other opponents and get used to them for the events next year. And the biggest point is, if you are a World Championship or any other big event medallist, then the judges look at your name and look at you differently.”

Mary Kom (51kg), Neeraj (57kg), Sarita Devi (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Saweety Boora (75kg) will represent India in the five Olympic weights, while Manju Rani (48kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg), Manju Bomboriya (64kg), Nandini (81kg) and Kavita Chahal (+81kg) will compete in the non-Olympic categories.