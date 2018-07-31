Ailing Asian Games gold medallist receives aid

Hakam Singh Bhattal won gold in the men’s 20 km walk in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games. and at the 1979 Asian Track and Field Championships in Tokyo. (Source: ANI) Hakam Singh Bhattal won gold in the men’s 20 km walk in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games. and at the 1979 Asian Track and Field Championships in Tokyo. (Source: ANI)

Barnala Deputy Commissioner Dharampal Gupta announced that the administration would pay for the treatment of ailing Asian Games gold medallist athlete Dhyan Chand Award winner Hakam Singh Bhattal’s treatment and gave the family a cheque for Rs 20,000 from the District Sainik Board, Barnala. The 64-year-old is suffering from liver and kidney ailments and is admitted. “His condition is critical, but we will help his family in whatever way possible,” the DC is quoted as saying by The Tribune.

The development comes after Bhattal’s plight was reported in the media. His pension was reported to be around seven thousand a month and his wife Beant Kaur said that the family was finding it difficult to pay for his treatment. “We do not have required funds to pay for the treatment of my husband. I request the state and the Central governments to help us,” she was quoted as saying by ANI. “How will people be encouraged to take up sports if no one even comes to check on an athlete who has won two gold medals for the country? We are not wealthy and do not have any land. It is difficult to get good medical care.”

The initial reports of his apathy had garnered a lot of responses on social media with many lashing out at the government for its apathy. Former India bowler RP Singh and spinner Harbhajan Singh offered help for Bhattal.

Bhattal served as Naik in the Army, which he joined in 1972. He was forcibly retired in 1987 after having a tiff with his seniors for not being promoted despite winning a medal. Bhattal won gold in the men’s 20 km walk in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games. He then won gold at the 1979 Asian Track and Field Championships in Tokyo.

“My father won the case in the Army tribunal two months ago against his forcible retirement and he will get his pension and other benefits from 1987. He was removed from the Army after having a tiff with his senior for not promoting him,” Sukhjit, Bhattal’s son is quoted as saying by The Tribune.

