AIBA approves new Olympics weight classes; dropping two categories

Boxing’s future in Olympics remains uncertain and the official confirmation is yet to come on whether the sport will be part of the 2020 edition in Tokyo. However, that has not stopped the global body (AIBA) from making changes to the sport to streamline things between men and women while also making it an easier bridge between youth and elite boxers.

Advertising

In a letter addressed to national federation members, AIBA notified that there have been multiple rule changes following the Executive Committee Meetings in Moscow and Istanbul in October 2018 and February 2019. The changes were proposed by the AIBA Technical & Competition Rules Commission and AIBA medical Commission.

Rio Olympics in 2016 had 10 weight classes in men’s boxing and that has been reduced to eight. Weight categories in light flyweight, bantamweight and light welterweight have been dropped for 2020. Secondly, men’s featherweight (57 kg) was added and lastly, men’s lightweight has been restructured from 60 kg to 63 kg.

As per latest AIBA Rules effective from 9 February 2019: New Olympic Weight class in Boxing pic.twitter.com/uuU2c5ck0m — Akhil kumar (@Akhilkumarboxer) 6 March 2019

If boxing gets the go ahead, 2020 Olympics will feature a record five weight classes for female boxers. Two weight classes, featherweight (57 kg) and welterweight (69 kg) have been added to the already existing flyweight, lightweight and middleweight.

Some of the other rules which have been updated, modified or ratified are: change in nationality, seeding procedure, procedure involving disqualified boxers, option to review a bout, glove size and sensors for data. Meanwhile, there is no amendment to the world ranking rule. AIBA, though, clarified that a more comprehensive ranking and seeding system is being developed for the next Olympic cycle.

With greater emphasis on women’s boxing, the 2020 Olympics will feature a record five weight classes for female Olympic boxers. Two weight classes, featherweight (57 kg/125 lbs) and welterweight (69 kg/152 lbs) have been added to the already existing flyweight, lightweight and middleweight.

Elite/Youth Men Boxers

AIBA: Light Fly (49kg), Fly (52kg), Bantam (56kg), Light (60kg), Light Welter (64kg), Welter (69kg), Middle (75kg), Light Heavy (81kg), Heavy (91kg), Super Heavy (91-plus)

Olympics: Fly (52kg), Feather (57kg), Light (63kg), Welter (69kg), Middle (75kg), Light Heavy (81kg), Heavy (91kg), Super Heavy (91-plus)

Elite/Youth Women Boxers

AIBA: Light Fly (48kg), Fly (51kg), Bantam (54kg), Feather (57kg), Light (60kg), Light Welter (64kg), Welter (69kg), Middle (75kg), Light Heavt (81kg), Heavy (81-plus)

Advertising

Olympics: Fly (51kg), Light (60kg), Light Welter (64kg), Welter (69kg), Middle (75kg).