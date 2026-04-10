Ahmedabad 2030 CWG could feature 17 sports, cricket and shooting likely to return

The 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Ahmedabad is likely to feature 16 to 17 sports, with the possibility of shooting, wrestling, hockey and cricket – sports omitted from this year’s edition in Glasgow but India’s strong suits – being in the programme in four years’ time.

The pared-down Glasgow Commonwealth Games will have only 10 events after the Australian city of Victoria withdrew as host three years ago due to escalating costs. Glasgow, which stepped in as hosts, won’t have a Games Village and venues used in 2014 will be reused or upgraded to help cut costs. After Victoria pulled out as hosts, the Commonwealth Sport announced a new-games model with nine core sports, 14 optional sports and the option of traditional or indigenous sports.

India is expected to put its best foot forward for the CWG to add to its track record of hosting multi-sport events and strengthen its bid for the 2036 Olympics. Ahmedabad has been proposed as the host city for both the CWG and the Olympics.

“What we can say is that from what we have seen, the capacity to host a wide range of sports in India is evident. There’s no doubt that at the end of the day, once we have finished all the necessary consultations with the IFs (international federations), with the city, looking at what’s available, we’re going to have a very vibrant, responsive program that caters to not only what is a very important constituency here in India, but for our 74 territories. Because at the end of the day, it’s about the athletes being able to showcase their talent and put on a good show,” Commonwealth Sport president Donald Rukare said during a media briefing on Friday.

India is also likely to push yogasana as a medal sport at the centenary games in Ahmedabad. “There are a number of sports here in India we can choose from, and there’s a wide range of cultural sports here that could easily fit the bill,” Rukare said.

Rukare is part of a delegation from Commonwealth Sport, which included CEO Katie Sadleir and Director of Games and Assurance Darren Hall, that completed a three-day visit to review infrastructure and venues in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

“From what we saw yesterday and the day before, it’s very clear that with the available facilities, Ahmedabad can host a wide range of events. The possibilities are quite a number in terms of facilities that are there and those that are being planned. We believe very soon we should be able to announce a 16 to maybe 17 sport program that will be here in 2030,” Rukare said, adding that the sports programme will be finalised by the first half of 2027.

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Discussions about the sports for the 2030 Games will be ongoing, the Commonwealth Sport President said. “The final sports programme will reflect the aspirations of our members and our athletes and also take into account a bit of room to accommodate what might be culturally relevant for particular regions and territories,” Rukare said when asked about finding a balance between traditional sports and modern ones.