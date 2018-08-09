After Turkey heartbreak, dangal star Jassa Patti returns to wrestling arena today

Jashkawar Gill Jashkawar Gill

After pulling out of his much-awaited international debut match over referee’s insistence that he remove his headgear, India’s biggest dangal star Jashkawar Gill will return to the wrestling arena at a local event at village Sajada Kalan of Gurdaspur on Thursday. Gill, who is popular in the dangal circuit as Jassa Patti, will play the local match for prize money of Rs 1 lakh.

“We play in international competition for recognition and sometimes a government job. But if you are talking about prize money then there is no doubt that local dangals give us more prize money than international competitions,” said Patti, who has hundreds of Facebook fan pages.

READ | Headgear heartbreak ends dangal star ‘Jassa Patti’s’ global debut

Raju Wrestler, the organiser of Thursday’s dangal, said: “I have been requesting Jassa Patti for last two years to come to our dangal. He had no dates for us. Now, he has finally agreed to participate.”

About Thursday’s event, Patti said, “I do not know where the dangal is and with whom. My father or coach will tell me about it at the last moment. It is a routine affair for us and we do no special preparations for it. I have forgotten the count of dangals that I have played in the last 12 years. I have played more than 1500 dangals, won 70 bikes and two tractors apart from prize money.”

Patti who hails from village Chuslewar in Tarn Taran district, has lived in Tarn Taran city since childhood. His father Shalvinder Singh Patti was also a famous wrestler of the Patti Akhara.

“Patti is known for drugs because we like to read the news about drugs. Otherwise, I have observed the number of people coming to watch dangals has increased in the last 12 years. We get huge respect in these dangals. It means people love to watch it. But the thing is media and government do not promote it,” he said.

Patti added: “My next goal is to play the nationals and other competitions. International competition is not in sight at this moment.”

About youths wanting to pursue wrestling, he said, “Diet is expensive if you want to become a wrestler. Governments do not pay any attention to wrestling or help wrestlers. So, naturally someone can go for wrestling if family is ready to bear the expenses of diet. But it is certain that future of a good wrestler is bright.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App