Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
After tampon row, Michael Johnson takes dig at Tiger Woods, says ‘he has never been a leader’ and ‘has learned nothing’

4-time Olympic gold medallist Johnson says Woods is still heralded after all his mistakes and media focus is always on his recovery, not why the need for recovery

Tiger Woods, justin thomas, michael johnson, PGA TourThe incident on day one drew criticism on social media, with many stating it was disrespectful to women. Woods apologised for the incident. (Image- Twitter | AP)
Legendary American sprinter Michael Johnson has blasted golf superstar Tiger Woods after the latter discreetly handed Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving his playing partner at the Genesis Invitational on Friday.

The incident on day one drew criticism on social media, with many stating it was disrespectful to women. Woods apologised for the incident.

“It was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn’t turned out that way,” said Woods, 47.

“If I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry,” he added.

“It was not intended to be that way. We play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us it was, it’s different.”

However four-time Olympic gold medallist Johnson saw right through the apology, saying that Woods is still heralded after all his mistakes and that media focus is always on his recovery, not why the need for recovery.

Johnson tweeted: “Apology starting with “If I offended anyone” is no apology. But this is Tiger. Never been a leader and he’s Teflon. Still heralded after all the mistakes so he’s learned nothing. Media focus always on miraculous recovery. Never why the need for recovery.”

Woods is playing in his first competitive PGA Tour event since missing the cut at The Open in July. The 15-time major champion was in a group with PGA Championship winner Thomas and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds.

It’s not the first time that Woods and Thomas have been involved in controversial incidents in their careers.

Woods was involved in a car crash in November 2009 which eventually led to admissions of infidelity and the breakdown of his marriage. He then took a break from golf but returned shortly afterward.

In 2021, Thomas apologised for using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tour of Champions in Hawaii.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 11:31 IST
