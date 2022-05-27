After Express report, IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar transferred to Ladakh, fellow officer wife Rinku Dugga to Arunachal

Hours after The Indian Express reported that athletes training at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium were being asked to leave early every day so that Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar can walk his dog on the tracks, the IAS officer was transferred to Ladakh “with immediate effect”.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) late Thursday stated that Khirwar’s wife Rinku Dugga, who is an IAS officer, too, in Delhi, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

The picture carried with The Indian Express story showed Khirwar and Dugga at the Thyagraj stadium in Delhi. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) The picture carried with The Indian Express story showed Khirwar and Dugga at the Thyagraj stadium in Delhi. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The move came after The Indian Express report, which was published along with a photograph of Khirwar and Dugga, and a video of Khirwar, on the stadium tracks along with their dog, sparked outrage cutting across political lines through the day.

While Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to newly appointed L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena seeking action against Khirwar, Congress MP Manish Tewari asked Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh to “make an example out of this officer…”

Sources said the MHA is considering “further action” against the two IAS officers.

“The MHA had sought a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga. The Chief Secretary submitted a report later in the evening on the factual position. In the meanwhile, Khirwar has been transferred by MHA to Ladakh and Rinku Dhugga to Arunachal Pradesh. Necessary action will be initiated based on the report,” an MHA official said.

Khirwar and Dugga are 1994-batch officers of the AGMUT cadre. Khirwar is among the most senior officials in the Delhi government, with district magistrates reporting to him. He is also Secretary of the Environment Department. Dugga is currently posted as Secretary, Land and Building, in the Delhi government.

In his letter to the L-G, BJP leader Gupta wrote: “I would like to apprise you that the deeds of some administrators are giving a bad name to Delhi… Therefore, you are requested to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.”

Tewari tweeted: “If this is what goes on in Delhi imagine what it must be like in the Districts where the DC & SSP believe they are lords and masters of all they survey.”

When contacted by The Indian Express for his comments Wednesday, Khirwar admitted that he takes his pet for a walk at the facility “sometimes” but denied that it disrupted the practice routine of athletes. He added: “if it’s something objectionable, I will stop it.”

