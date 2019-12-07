AFI tweet about Pakistani athlete draws social media reaction

Neeraj Chopra of India with Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan at the Asian Games 2018 podium (File Photo/Reuters) Neeraj Chopra of India with Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan at the Asian Games 2018 podium (File Photo/Reuters)

A tweet by Athletics Federation of India about a Pakistani javelin thrower winning a gold in the South Asian Games and qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics has got big social media response, including from Twitter users across the border.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won the men’s javelin throw event with an effort of 86.48m while India’s Shivpal Singh (84.43m) bagged the silver. Nedeem also qualified for the 2020 Olympics as he went past the qualifying mark of 85m.

Congratulating Nadeem for the feat, the AFI also posted an old picture of star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shaking hands with Nadeem during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Neeraj had won the gold in the Asian Game with a throw of 88.06m while Nadeem bagged the bronze with 80.75m.

“Congrats #ArshadNadeem, javelin star of #Pakistan for winning gold at #SAGames2019 with a throw of 86.48m (PB & New Pakistani record). Qualified for #Tokyo2020 Olympics, first Pakistani athlete in decades to earn direct qualification,” the AFI said in the tweet.

Lovely gesture this from the Indian Athletics Federation. https://t.co/iUhCFFR1QE — FootballPakistan.com (FPDC) (@FootballPak) December 7, 2019

“This is how India & Pakistan should compete – fierce competition but mutual respect. Thank you @afiindia, you’ve won the internet today,” another tweet said.

