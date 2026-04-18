AFI wants to collect athletes DNA, says results will be kept confidential

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has decided to begin the DNA testing of Indian athletes to collect and preserve their data. This is being done for the first time and is said to be aimed at helping in the prevention of injuries and to conduct targeted training for them.

“During the Annual General Meeting, the proposal for introducing DNA testing of the athletes for research towards prevention of their injuries was approved. So these tests will also be absolutely confidential. And the important thing is, at the moment, we are collecting data to see how we can prevent injuries, this is not for talent identification,” AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla said on Saturday.

The testing will start at the Federation Cup as it will have the majority of the Indian track and field stars under one roof. When asked about the purpose of the testing, Sumariwalla said, “The findings of these DNA tests will lead to data about athletes. Like what their muscle composition is, what their body composition is, what traits do their muscles have. It’s a very detailed study. So that would help more towards training and prevention of injuries.” He also explained that the first set of tests will be done to collect data as no such data set exists for Indian athletes. “The only data available is caucasian data on DNA testing of athletes. But caucasians are very different from Indians. So we are first basically collecting data after which we will be able to interpret data in a far better way for the training of our athletes,” he said.

Explained What is an athlete DNA test? An athlete DNA test is done to get insights into the biological tendencies of an athlete. The test analyzes specific genetic markers linked to the physical performance of an athlete. Any athlete's performance is influenced by multiple biological features such as muscle fiber composition, energy metabolism pathways, Cardiovascular efficiency, recovery response and many more. The genetic markers influence how muscles function, how efficiently oxygen is used, how quickly the body recovers, and how it adapts to physical stress.Insights in these biological tendencies help coaches and athletes create a targeted programme that is suitable for the individual's needs. Further, the data collected through DNA testing can help coaches understand why an athlete is getting multiple injuries and helps in further prevention of the injuries.

DNA tests would also help the AFI in dealing with the rampant issue of impersonation of athletes. “We have figured out a single agency and we have taken steps to ensure that one person is identified and nobody else can give the test to avoid duplication,” said Sumariwalla.

Apart from DNA testing, AFI will conduct SRY Gene tests in a bid to ensure that only biological females compete in the women’s category as mandated by the International Olympic Committee. The results and records of both the SRY tests and DNA tests will be kept confidential and the expense will be handled by the federation.