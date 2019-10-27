16-year-old weightlifter Aditya Narang aims for gold in junior nationals

Earlier this week on Friday morning, when Chandigarh weight lifter Aditya Narang, 16, reached the city after winning the silver medal in the 81+ kg category in the Sub-Junior Men Weightlifting National Championship held at Gaya, Bihar, he joined coach Karanbir Singh Buttar for training at Sector 42 Weightlifting Hall.

Advertising

Narang had won his first national medal in Gaya earlier this week with a combined total of 242 kg in the 81+ kg category in the junior nationals and Narang sounded confident of improving his performance further.

“I started as an athlete initially at Shishu Niketan School, Sector 22 before coach Karanbir sir spotted me and advised me to train as a weight-lifter. Initially, I saw it as a difficult sport but as I started training, I started liking the sport. Winning my first medal at the national medal was a special feeling for me and this medal will boost my confidence for the competitions ahead.

Even though the ASI weight lifter won the gold with a total lift of 259 kg, I hope to improve my record and aim to break the 250 kg barrier,” shared the youngster, who is now a student of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, Chandigarh.

Advertising

Son of an accountant, Narang had started the sport two years ago and claimed the gold medal in the 73 kg event in the sub-junior category in the Chandigarh State Weight-lifting Championships last year. Narang then competed in the School National Games held at Guwahati, where he finished in the top-20 weightlifters.

Winning the silver medal in the nationals can also land Narang a spot in the Indian junior team camp and he is eager to prove his mettle.

“Competing in heavyweight category has its challenges as the other weight-lifters too are heavy and keep on improving on their mark. I often see videos of Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga and national record holder Deepak Lather and observe their weight-lifting technique. Last year, I finished in the top 20 in the School National Games but I will aim for a better finish in the tournament this year. My aim is to win the gold medal in next year’s junior nationals to qualify for the Indian camp,” said Narang.

Coach Buttar too believes that Narang has improved a lot and the medal will push him.

“His biggest strength is his will power and he shows that even in training. Our focus is on repetitions in the training sessions and the silver medal in sub-junior nationals has come at the right moment for Aditya. He also spends time on his endurance and our target is to win the gold medal in junior nationals next year,” he said.