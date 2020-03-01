Achilles’ Heel: Vinesh Phogat hits a Japanese wall in Mayu Mukaida

Vinesh Phogat lost to Japan’s Mayu Muakida 6-2 to go out of the gold medal race in th Asian Championships last month. (Illustration by Suvajit Dey) Vinesh Phogat lost to Japan’s Mayu Muakida 6-2 to go out of the gold medal race in th Asian Championships last month. (Illustration by Suvajit Dey)

Behind the inscrutable face, you can sense a storm brewing.

Vinesh Phogat doesn’t look up, breathes heavily and nods at the last-minute instructions rattled out by her Hungarian coach Woller Akos. The wrestler with the guile of a street fighter is facing an opponent she has never beaten. This time, in the opening round of the Asian Championship bout, at her home, Phogat looks very determined.

The bell rings. The bout begins. And the thoughts start to collide.

The gameplan is to keep the scores close and stay in the hunt till late. But for that, she has to curb her natural instincts to attack. So, she stays evasive, blocking her opponent’s moves. Stubbing them out before they burn her up.

The referee, though, won’t let her to linger long with that approach. “BLUE! ACTION!” he barks. Phogat frowns. But she can’t stay passive anymore, else she will be penalized and yield a point. She starts looking for an opening to launch an attack but ends up compromising her movements in the process. An alarmed Akos yells, ‘MOTION! Phogat swiftly realigns herself.

Her dilemma is now apparent: preoccupied in getting her movements right, thrown off by the passivity-warning and confused by the fakes and feints of her opponent that was forcing her to constantly second-guess the next attack. Mental walls close in. And it’s only been two minutes into the bout.

Phogat seems mentally drained out. The concentration slips for a split-second. Mistake. Phogat’s ankle is in the clutches of her opponent, who pins her down and rolls on the mat. Akos shakes his head in dismay. Phogat is on her knees. There is no coming back.

The grass was greener on the other corner. An element of calmness pervaded those six brutal minutes.

Mayu Mukaida’s arms were being furiously massaged by Hideo Sasayama. A gentle smile spread on his face, he doesn’t talk much though he maintained his gaze straight into her eye. When she is battle-ready, Sasayama slaps Mukaida on the back and whispers, in Japanese, ‘you are the best’. These are the first and last words, in monosyllabic English, the Japanese wrestling star hears from her coach before and after every bout; before and after every training session.

Mukaida isn’t the best – at the moment. There are other wrestlers in the 53kg category better than her. But those four words transform her; from a flaccid body language, she turns into a classic opportunistic apex predator.

Seen those videos on National Geographic, the ones where a Nile crocodile goes after its catch? Watching Mukaida take down her opponents, chief among them Phogat, is a similar experience: viscerally captivating for the watchers but must be terrifying for the ones being hunted down.

Mukaida will lurk patiently, waiting for her opponent to make a mistake that she knows is coming. Until then, she will feed on anything she can claw on: hair, shoulders, hips … anything really. But she never takes her eyes off the ankle. Then, without warning, she’ll explode, grasp her victim and pin her down until the referee stops the move or the bout.

It’s never rough. Just enough violence to demonstrate her strength.

Each time they have met, most recently in New Delhi on February 21, Mukaida has devoured Phogat in this fashion. It can’t be called a rivalry when the competition history is so lopsided. But their fates are intertwined.

Both these giants of women’s wrestling, one at the peak of her powers and another who is striving to get there, are obsessed with the idea of a podium finish at the Olympics. But for different reasons.

Phogat, 25, is fighting to step out of the shadows of her celebrity cousins, Geeta and Babita. A medal in Tokyo will not just ensure it but will catapult her to legendary status in Indian sport.

Mukaida, anointed as the successor to Japan’s wrestling queen Saori Yoshida, is fighting for reputation. A gold medal will get a place among the world’s elite. But in a nation that mass produces wrestling champions, just one gold might not be enough for that.

Anything less than gold? That could be perceived as a colossal failure.

Vinesh Phogat hits a Japanese wall in Mayu Mukaida. Vinesh Phogat hits a Japanese wall in Mayu Mukaida.

The key ingredient in Japanese wrestling’s success is the same that enhances the taste of chowmein sold on Indian streets: Ajinomoto. The Japanese seasoning brand backs the national training centre in Tokyo. Hundreds of wrestling gems, spotted from clubs and universities across the country, are polished and turned into world-beaters at the multi-million-dollar facility.

“The journey usually begins when a child is three or four years old,” says Kohei Nakajima, a member of United World Wrestling’s medical committee and physio of the Japanese team. There are over 200 wrestling clubs across the country for kids aged five and under. “Some are from wrestling families. A few are recruited from other sports. Our coaches go to judo academies for scouting,” Nakajima says. “The kids are trained by former wrestlers, just like they show in (Bollywood movie) Dangal, to compete in the national championships for that age group.”

Thousands take part in the national championships for the under-5 age group (in India, the youngest age-bracket at a national level is under-14). The kids scouted from the nationals progress to schools that have dedicated programmes, and then the universities, which form the bedrock of Japanese wrestling — at the Asian Championship, the Yamanashi Gakuin University would have finished sixth in the men’s freestyle medals tally if it would have entered a team on its own, according to United World Wrestling.

“We have 10,000 registered wrestlers in Japan, which includes 2,000 kids,” Nakajima says.

It’s this system that’s made the 2020 Olympics host the most formidable nation in women’s wrestling – comparable only to the American basketball or Chinese table tennis teams. Since the time women’s wrestling was introduced at the Olympics, in 2004, Japan has won 11 out of the 18 gold medals on offer. In the World Championship, they have won a total of 161 medals, which includes 87 golds. China, the next best, has ‘only’ 73 medals and 26 gold (India has five bronze medals and no gold).

It’s unparalleled. But also, unforgiving.

The ruthlessness inherent to the system weeds out anyone perceived as underperforming. They did not even blink when the 11-time world and 3-time Olympic champion Saori Yoshida, a pioneer of women’s wrestling and the reason why most Japanese women have taken to wrestling, was sidelined by national coach Kazuhito Sakae for winning ‘just a silver’ at the Rio Olympics.

Yoshida was the undisputed queen of the 53/55kg weight class. But in 2017, after the Rio ‘failure’, Sakae, who is to Japanese wrestling what Pullela Gopichand is to Indian badminton, decided to focus solely on Mukaida. “Now, I am putting 100 percent on Mukaida, not Yoshida,” Sakae was quoted as saying by Tokyo Sports. “I want Mukaida to win the gold medal this time.”

Every loss teaches you a few important lessons that eventually help you win!

I believe, stepping on to the mat and taking away something from every victory and every defeat is what makes me better!

Happy to add a🥉to 🇮🇳 medal tally! Now time to grind, improve, and ACHIEVE! 🙌💪 pic.twitter.com/o4G7uwqLnN — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) February 24, 2020

Before she was anointed as successor to Yoshida, Mukaida had forged a reputation in Japan, according to its media, of being a ‘cry baby’. “Every time she lost, Mukaida would cry for hours,” says a wrestling journalist. “She was mocked a lot for that.”

A story goes that after she lost in the final of the 2016 World Championship, the then 19-year-old Mukaida put a photo of her – standing on the podium with a muted expression, silver around her neck – as her phone’s wallpaper. She was burning with humiliation. But realized there was no time to sulk.

Sakae identified that Mukaida lacked dexterity. So, he began to make up for it by strengthening her upper body. All her squat time was spent climbing ropes and building biceps. Those drills, combined with relentless mat training, turned Mukaida into an unbeatable force.

It was really that straightforward. There isn’t any secret to what Mukaida, or for that matter any other Japanese, does. A lot of repetition and, as they all keep saying, ‘hard work’. “It’s just very long hours of training,” Nakajima says. “There is no special food or special training. Only very hard work.”

Andrew Cook, a former American freestyler who now coaches India’s women, testifies to it. “It’s just extraordinary discipline. They, from the beginning, have got the best coaches. All homegrown,” he says. “So, you take really good girls, who are very, very, smart and intellectual, and you give them the very best coaches. What will happen?”

What happens is a Mukaida, who then reaches the final of every major international tournament she has competed since the 2016 World Championship. She has been a cadet world champion twice, a junior world champion, a Youth Olympic champion, has two senior World Championship golds, and half-a-dozen other titles.

Against Phogat, particularly, her dominance is so one-sided that when the Indian stole two points off her in the 6-2 defeat in Delhi at the Asian Championship, it felt like a moral victory of sorts. After the bout, Phogat was candid: “I accept that I am not better than her. But I am trying. The thing is, you can’t beat her head-to-head (on strength). You have to beat them technically.”

That, too, as Phogat is learning, isn’t turning out to be easy.

TALE OF THE TAPE

— MOTION AND ANGLE: There are at least six key components to wrestling: For setting up an attack, it’s position, motion and angle; level change, penetration and drive-and-lift to finish it. Japan’s philosophy is based on motion and angle, with coaches playing on a lower centre of gravity and more flexibility in the upper body.

— LINEAR TO CIRCULAR: The biggest adjustment Phogat has made to her game to just challenge Mukaida, let alone beat her, is changing her motion on the mat from linear to circular. That is done to block Mukaida’s left-hand attacks, which give her a unique angle. The circular motion also makes it tough for the Japanese to get hold of Vinesh’s ankle.

— 3-0: Mukaida and Phogat have faced each other thrice since their first meeting at last year’s Asian Championships. Back then, the 22-year-old Japanese won 10-0, and followed it up with a 7-0 walloping at the 2019 World Championships. At the continental championship in Delhi last month, Phogat, for the first time, stole points off her but still lost 6-2.

What is it about Mukaida that makes her so good?

Cook reads Japanese like a book. He lists six key components in a wrestling match: position, motion and angle for setting up a move; level change, penetration and drive-and-lift to finish it. “The Japanese,” Cook says, “are the very best at motion and angle.”

Japan’s entire philosophy has been designed on these two aspects from the time they began focusing on women’s wrestling, since the late 1980s. In India, it wasn’t until the 2000s that people started taking women’s wrestling seriously. And even then, the coaches copy-pasted the same techniques that were used for the men across the akharas of Haryana and Punjab and used them for the women’s game.

But Sakae, a former world championship bronze medallist who has been associated with Japanese women’s game since the beginning, realised that because of the physical differences between the men and women, there was a need for new tactics.

Working on the assumption that women have a lower centre of gravity compared to men and had more flexibility in the upper body, Sakae redesigned some of the freestyle techniques. He made it more about, “position (and) angles of attack than physical power, more movement and less contact,” according to a United World Wrestling report in 2016.

“They wrestle from an angle, stay outside and remain elusive. And because of their relentless, speedy attacks, it becomes difficult for a wrestler to maintain balance,” Cook says. “The whole time, you’re trying to get yourself to feel like you’re in the right position, and then they can make you step where they want to step. That’s how they can pick attacks from an angle.”

The way Cook explains, it seems like an obvious way to approach a bout. But no one in India, he says, plays like that.

Phogat, however, isn’t like any other Indian wrestler. She is among the few in the world who has upset a Japanese wrestler in a major championship. In the 2018 Asian Games final, Phogat rattled Yuki Irie with subtle tweaks to her style and clinched the gold.

Then, she changed her weight category and stumbled upon Mukaida. There are others in the 53kg category, of course, especially the North Korean world champion Pak Yong-mi and China’s Qianyu Pang, another wrestler who has troubled Phogat.

None, however, seem to have occupied so much space in Phogat’s mind as much as the Japanese: so much so that she and Akos have been scheming for almost a year. New tilts and holds have been added to her armoury – like the two-on-one and headlock positions, and the underhook. There’s been renewed attention on transitions after a takedown or a leg-attack.

But the biggest change has been in Phogat’s motion on the mat – turning from linear to circular. “For us, it was important that we block the opponent’s left hand. So you have a motion from left to right,” Akos says. “We need to have fakes to the right leg after attacks to the left. Vinesh needs to be more aggressive on this but the strategy is working.”

Mukaida, though, finds a way out. All the time.

Raise your hand if you won a #WrestleNewDelhi Asian title on the same day as your sister. 57kg 🥇- Risako KAWAI 🇯🇵

62kg 🥇- Yukako KAWAI 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/TEuGroZm3t — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) February 22, 2020

As much as their training, Cook feels, it is the belief system that adds to the aura of Japanese women.

Sakshi Malik, who won the Rio Olympics bronze, has often said that it is tough for Indians ‘to match Japanese wrestlers in this lifetime or next.’ “We would have to take rebirths in order to beat them,” she has said before. The mindset has changed a bit. You see Phogat now not completely dismissing her chances as she did a couple of years ago.

But the approach is still radically different. “They put the belief system in… they always keep on saying they are the best,” Cook says. It is true: the Japanese wrestlers, coaches, support staff and even the media constantly keep repeating those words. “Speaking into existence is a big deal. Thoughts become words, words become actions, actions become habit and habit become character,” Cook says. Self-hypnosis by a wrestling country.

Given her (bad) luck with the draw, it’s likely Phogat will face Mukaida in Tokyo at some stage. The bout will decide if she will win a medal – and which colour, if they meet deep into the competition. It’ll be a riveting movie script material: exacting revenge on her biggest rival, on her home turf, at Olympics.

But Phogat wears the mask of inscrutability again. “The good thing is,” she says, “she is helping me get my best version out. That’s all that matters right now.”

