A nemesis slayed, Vinesh Phogat eyes Tokyo conquest

Of all the reasons that made her wary of changing weight categories at the start of the year, one bothered Vinesh Phogat the most. “Sofia Mattsson,” she sighed. “There was this thing in my mind… that I won’t shift to 53kg because Sofia is there.”

Mattsson is among the all-time greats in women’s wrestling. There isn’t a lot she hasn’t won. The 29-year-old Swede has an Olympic bronze, six World Championship medals including a gold, and seven European Championship medals. Mattsson’s medal-winning reputation precedes her.

Her mere presence in the draw has a psychological impact on opponents. Including Vinesh, who last week won her first World Championship medal – a bronze – and booked an Olympic quota.

“She is a multiple World Championship medallist; a Rio Olympics medallist… a very strong opponent. The achievements of other wrestlers are small compared to hers,” Vinesh said. “I have always thought of ways to beat her because she is a very good and experienced wrestler.”

For this reason, the Indian picked her first round win over the Swede as the best bout in her bronze medal-winning campaign at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, last week. Vinesh had defeated Mattsson just last month at a tournament in Poland. Yet, there was a tinge of anxiety when the two were paired opposite each other at the World Championship.

Vinesh, however, executed her gameplan to perfection, outclassing the Olympic medallist 13-0 and winning the contest on technical superiority.

The win, Vinesh said, came as reassurance that she can compete in the 53kg category that has a highly-talented ensemble of wrestlers. “To beat her with such a margin… It was my best bout of the World Championship,” Vinesh said. “I had defeated her before but that was just 4-0 and anything could’ve happened in that match. But this time, it was one-sided. It was a relief.”

India returned from the World Championships with five medals (one silver, four bronze) and four quotas for the 2020 Olympics. Vinesh was the only Indian woman who punched her ticket to Tokyo at Nur Sultan. For that, she had to overcome a minefield of a draw. Mattsson was her first opponent, followed by a Japanese world champion and the reigning world number 1.

Asked of her first thoughts upon seeing the draw, Vinesh said: “To be honest, I enjoy competing against top wrestlers. It’s not like I feel, ‘oh god, she should’ve been in the other half of the draw so that my medal gets easier.’ I just want to fight and give my best. I don’t want any regrets later. That’s something I’ve learnt after my injury (suffered at the Rio Olympics). I don’t look at whether my opponent is from China or Japan.”

Ghost of Rio

At the Rio Games, Vinesh picked up a freak injury when she dislocated her knee during the quarterfinal against China’s Sun Yanan. The 25-year-old was in tears as she was stretchered out of the wrestling hall.

The injury cut short her Olympic dream, which is why 2020 assumes added significance for her.

“That is the reason this quota is more important than the medal. I’ll have a shot at the World Championship again next year but I needed time to prepare for the Olympics. The fact that I’ve won a medal as well, it can’t get better,” Vinesh said on the sidelines of the launch of an eight-team Kushti Dangal league.

A change in training strategy also contributed to the medal, the Asian Games gold medallist added. While the rest of the Indian contingent travelled to Nur Sultan a fortnight before the World Championship to acclimatise themselves, Vinesh stayed back in India and trained with junior boys at her husband wrestler Somir Rathee’s academy in Kharkhoda, Haryana.

The decision was taken by her coach Woller Akos, who did not want Vinesh’s rivals to get a peek into her strategy and training programme ahead of the big event. Staying close to home, Akos felt, would also keep Phogat ‘mentally fresh’ ahead of the World Championships.

“It was the coach’s plan to stay back. He didn’t want me to travel to another country for training to ensure the others do not spot my weaknesses. Everyone has a weak point not matter how perfect you try to be. He wanted to avoid a scenario where the opponents would see the kind of training drills I’m doing. So he did not want me to travel to Nur Sultan for training. He wanted to surprise the opponents,” Vinesh said.

“Also, if you are away from home, you get bored and disinterested doing the same thing over and over again. The coach did not want that to happen to me. He wanted me to mentally fresh going into the World Championships. If you enter a tournament by preparing in a positive environment, it helps. Staying with my family and training closer to home has helped in that sense.”

The strategy for Tokyo, Vinesh said, is likely to stay the same.

“Ultimately, the coach will decide. I listen to whatever he says: if he says to drink these many glasses of water, I’ll stick to that. Not one glass more,” she said. “I won’t say I won’t go abroad at all. I need to know things about my opponents as well. But when and where you go to train matters a lot. But this time, I didn’t want to leave anything to chance because the World Championship mattered a lot to me.”