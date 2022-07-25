A ‘forgotten’ village revolts by hosting its own version of Commonwealth Games

Who can throw a rubber shoe as far as they can? If you are fan of the sport ‘Welly hanging’, and live in the Midlands area near Birmingham, head to the village Coseley over the next few days.

A ‘forgotten’ village in West Midlands in England, whose residents felt ‘snubbed’ that they were ignored by the Queen’s Baton relay despite being in the region are hosting their own version of Commonwealth Games – Coseley Commonwealth. The relay ran through Dudley yesterday, on Sunday, but didn’t venture into Coseley.

The residents have already been fuming over what they call neglect: the closure of a secondary school, swimming baths that were functional for 40 years, public toilets in the common square – and villagers had had enough when the relay too bypassed them. Even the cycling event, they say, are bypassing them.

The Coseley Commonwealth Games will have its own baton parade. It’s own unique races: a three-legged race, welly hanging where competitors throw a Wellington boot (A rubber shoe) as far as possible, sports obstacle race, before the Games will end with a grand tug of war.



A ‘community activist Tony Sheldon, 74, told Birminghamlive: “The Commonwealth baton will be circulating the borough and, as expected, it’s coming nowhere near to Coseley. Because of this, we intend to have our own Coseley Commonwealth Games. Reverend Emma Stanford was quoted as saying: “We are in a sort of forgotten void here in Coseley.

Craig Jones told the local, “”We’re forgotten about until the council need somewhere to dump something that isn’t wanted elsewhere or they need to save some cash and decide to close our amenities. I do feel it is definitely political as Coseley East has always primarily been a Labour ward … In recent years, Coseley has lost its local secondary school, its swimming baths, care home, access to the tip and even our toilets.”