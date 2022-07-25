scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

A ‘forgotten’ village revolts by hosting its own version of Commonwealth Games

Snubbed by not included in the Queen’s Baton relay, Coseley, whose residents have long felt ignored by the local government, host their own version of Coseley Games.

By: Express News Service |
July 25, 2022 9:22:13 am
CWG 2022, Birmingham 2022 The relay ran through Dudley yesterday, on Sunday, but didn’t venture into Coseley. (FILE)

Who can throw a rubber shoe as far as they can? If you are fan of the sport ‘Welly hanging’, and live in the Midlands area near Birmingham, head to the village Coseley over the next few days.

A ‘forgotten’ village in West Midlands in England, whose residents felt ‘snubbed’ that they were ignored by the Queen’s Baton relay despite being in the region are hosting their own version of Commonwealth Games – Coseley Commonwealth. The relay ran through Dudley yesterday, on Sunday, but didn’t venture into Coseley.

The residents have already been fuming over what they call neglect: the closure of a secondary school, swimming baths that were functional for 40 years, public toilets in the common square – and villagers had had enough when the relay too bypassed them. Even the cycling event, they say, are bypassing them.

The Coseley Commonwealth Games will have its own baton parade. It’s own unique races: a three-legged race, welly hanging where competitors throw a Wellington boot (A rubber shoe) as far as possible, sports obstacle race, before the Games will end with a grand tug of war.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Explained: Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their int...Premium
Explained: Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their int...

A ‘community activist Tony Sheldon, 74, told Birminghamlive: “The Commonwealth baton will be circulating the borough and, as expected, it’s coming nowhere near to Coseley. Because of this, we intend to have our own Coseley Commonwealth Games. Reverend Emma Stanford was quoted as saying: “We are in a sort of forgotten void here in Coseley.

Craig Jones told the local, “”We’re forgotten about until the council need somewhere to dump something that isn’t wanted elsewhere or they need to save some cash and decide to close our amenities. I do feel it is definitely political as Coseley East has always primarily been a Labour ward … In recent years, Coseley has lost its local secondary school, its swimming baths, care home, access to the tip and even our toilets.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Adhir for talks to break House gridlock, says Speaker must call meet

Adhir for talks to break House gridlock, says Speaker must call meet

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic
Opinion

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Lulu Namaz Row

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 25: Latest News