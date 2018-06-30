A day after Asian Games team selection, miffed Heena Sidhu meeting NRAI chief

The former world number one and Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Sidhu claimed that the selection committee was bending the rules for “favouring their favourites”. (Source: File Photo) The former world number one and Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Sidhu claimed that the selection committee was bending the rules for “favouring their favourites”. (Source: File Photo)

Ignored for the Asian Games mixed team air pistol event, an upset Heena Sidhu is meeting the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh in New Delhi on Saturday.

The former world number one and Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Sidhu claimed that the selection committee was bending the rules for “favouring their favourites”.

According to Sidhu, the NRAI’s selection committee tweaked their policy and flouted with selection criteria by including young pistol shooter Manu Bhaker in the Asian Games and World Championships squads, despite not meeting the selection requirement.

NRAI sources said the shooter is meeting the president to express her grievances.

Bhaker’s inclusion reportedly pushed Sidhu to No. 2 in the 10m air pistol event and No. 3 in 25m sports pistol, from No. 1 in the 10m air pistol and No. 2 in 25m pistol.

The new rankings mean Heena cannot shoot in the 10m mixed event and is excluded from the 25m pistol team.

However, Sidhu will be competing in the air pistol individual event along with Bhaker.

