94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar wins gold in World Masters Athletics Championships

Following the footsteps of the famous Shooter Dadis Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar also showed that age is no bar when she won the gold medal in the 100m sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Tampere.

In the 100m sprint, Dagar clocked 24.74 seconds and she also won a bronze medal in shot put.

“India’s 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!,” the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports tweeted.

World Masters Athletics Championships is an event for athletics (track and field) for athletes aged 35 years and over.

India’s 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds.🥇She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!👏 pic.twitter.com/Qa1tI4a8zS — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 11, 2022

The achievements of Bhagwani Devi was applauded in all corners of the country as well as the internet.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri branded her as “Inspirational” tweeting, “Inspirational! Even at 94, Bhagwani Devi Ji wins a #Gold in 100-meter sprint & two #Bronze medals for 🇮🇳 at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 in Finland.”

Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “The World At Her Feet! We are so proud of you Bhagwani Devi Dagar ji, for bagging a🥇& two🥉 for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland. What an achievement at 94!”