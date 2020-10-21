27 NSFs to be granted recognition: Ministry in its affidavit to HC

Prominent among the 27 federations include badminton, weightlifting.

The Sports Ministry has decided to grant recognition to 27 national sports federations, according to an affidavit it has filed before the Delhi High Court.

Prominent among the 27 federations include badminton, weightlifting, wrestling, hockey, swimming, cycling, shooting, table tennis, squash, basketball, football and kabaddi.

According to the affidavit, 13 NSFs, including athletics, boxing and golf, have been told to hold elections of their office bearers before the end of this year.

“We have submitted an affidavit before the HC informing about our decision,” a source in the sports ministry told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Last month, the Supreme Court had given the go-ahead to the sports ministry on the grant of recognition to the NSFs. The apex court had said the ministry is not required to seek the nod of the Delhi High Court before granting recognition to the NSFs.

The ministry had appealed against a high court order which had prohibited it from taking decision on granting recognition to NSFs without its prior approval. A total of 57 NSFs were rendered de-recognised because of the HC order.

The ministry was required to intimate the courts before taking any action on the matter.

Because of their de-recognised status, NSFs have not been able to manage their day-to-day affairs.

The Delhi High Court order on prohibition of recognition came on June 24.

It subsequently turned down the ministry’s petition seeking modification of its February 7 order which had barred the centre and the IOA from taking any decision regarding the NSFs without informing it.

The sports ministry and the IOA then decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court order.

NSFs given recognition are: Indian Weightlifting Federation, Wrestling Federation of India, Hockey India, Indian Pencak Silat Federation, Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India, Fencing Association of India, Swimming Federation of India, Cycling Federation of India, Wushu Association of India, Kudo International Federation of India, Judo Federation of India, National Rifle Association of India, Atya Patya Federation of India, Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, Roller Skating Federation of India, Table Tennis Federation of India, Tennis Koit Federation of India, Tug of War Federation of India, Squash Racket Federation of India, Rowing Federation of India, Basketball Federation of India, Kho Kho Federation of India, All India Football Federation, Ten Pin Bowling, Badminton Association of India, Tennis Ball Cricket Federation of India, Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India.

NSFs told to hold elections by December are: Athletics Federation of India, Boxing Federation of India, Indian Golf Union, Softball Association of India, Shooting Ball Federation of India, Body Builders Federation, Mallakham Federation of India, Billiard and Snooker Federation of India, Roll Ball Federation of India, Bridge Federation of India, Cycle Polo Federation of India, Amateur Baseball Federation of India, School Games Federation of India.

