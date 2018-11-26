26/11 Mumbai attack: On tenth anniversary, sports world remembers bravehearts who lost their lives

On the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, stars from the sports world paid their tributes to the bravehearts who lost their lives saving others, the innocent people who were killed during the shooting in the city and the families who lost their loved ones.

For three consecutive days, the city of Mumbai witnessed terror as two militants carried out the shooting inside the city while two others moved towards the Metro cinema. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist caught alive by the police was one of the four militants carrying out the gunfire inside the railway station, killing a total of 166 people.

Among those leading the tributes are Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Shikhar Dhawan. Here are some of the Twitter posts on the tenth anniversary of 26/11:

Life sirf lambi nahi, badi bhi honi chahiye. This stands true for all the brave people who protected and served during the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. They proved that no matter what may come, we shall stand united and tall against terror. #2611MumbaiAttacks #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/qEQQs9t8uO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 26 November 2018

On the 10th anniversary of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack ,my heart goes out to people who lost their loved ones and to the families of Martyrs who sacrificed their lives & saved thousands of lives. The nation will forever be indebted to the bravery, courage & sacrifice of our martyrs! pic.twitter.com/7NTp86hyEp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 26 November 2018

One of the many heroes of 26/11 and of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. What he did is beyond words- the courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated at that time- no words, no awards can do justice. Garv hai bahut aise mahaan insaan par ???? pic.twitter.com/J2NG7SxOjb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 26 November 2018

Heartiest tributes to those who lost loved ones 10 years back on this day. Saluting our brave warriors who sacrificed their lives. ??#MumbaiTerrorAttack — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 26 November 2018

Shall NEVER FORGET!

My salutations and heartfelt tributes to the martyrs of #MumbaiTerrorAttack ,who sacrificed their lives for saving many lives -26/11 ! pic.twitter.com/kLd11INvFA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 26 November 2018

As we complete ten years of #MumbaiTerrorAttack, a homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty & the innocent people who lost their lives. This fateful date will always remind us to unite and strive towards making India a stronger, safer nation. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 26 November 2018

I pay my homage to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack ! pic.twitter.com/vYFItGRUyk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 26 November 2018