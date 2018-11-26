26/11 Mumbai attack: On tenth anniversary, sports world remembers bravehearts who lost their lives

Toggle Menu
The sports world paid their tributes to the bravehearts who lost their lives saving others, the innocent people who were killed during the shooting in the city and the families who lost their loved ones ten years back in Mumbai terror attack.

mumbai attack 26-11
As many as 164 people were killed and over 300 injured after an attack masterminded by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba was orchestrated in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

On the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, stars from the sports world paid their tributes to the bravehearts who lost their lives saving others, the innocent people who were killed during the shooting in the city and the families who lost their loved ones.

For three consecutive days, the city of Mumbai witnessed terror as two militants carried out the shooting inside the city while two others moved towards the Metro cinema. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist caught alive by the police was one of the four militants carrying out the gunfire inside the railway station, killing a total of 166 people.

Among those leading the tributes are Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Shikhar Dhawan. Here are some of the Twitter posts on the tenth anniversary of 26/11:

