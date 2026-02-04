2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venues, Key Events and Where to Watch Live

Winter Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony Date, Time, Venues, Live Streaming: The 2026 Winter Olympics, to be co-hosted by the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina, will start on Friday (February 6) and will run till February 22.

This year’s Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is reported to feature performances from artists like five-time Grammy Award-winner Mariah Carey, Golden Globe winner Laura Pausini and famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Here’s all you need to know about the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

What day and time will the Opening Ceremony begin?

The Opening Ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina will start at 8pm CET (12.30 IST) on Friday night (Saturday in India).

How far are Milan and Cortina

Milan and Cortina are in different parts of Northern Italy, and travelling between them typically takes several hours by road to complete the 410 km (255 miles) trip.