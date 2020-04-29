Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Virat Kohli to Sunil Chhetri, how India’s sporting stars reacted to actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble were among the sporting stars who tweeted their condolences to actor Irrfan Khan's family following his demise .

By: Sports Desk | Updated: April 29, 2020 2:59:20 pm
Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away Wednesday at the age of 53 and sporting stars from across India expressed shock over the news and sent condolences to his family.

The actor, who is one of the best known Indian stars in the West, was admitted to the ICU on Tuesday due to a colon infection. However, his health deteriorated, and he passed away on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, shooter Gagan Narang, and Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri were among those whose paid tribute to the actor on social media:

Irrfan Khan is known for his work in films Life in a Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider, Piku, Talvar, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and Jurassic World among others.

Also read:  Irrfan Khan – the actor who could step into his characters like a chameleon

