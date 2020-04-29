Virat Kohli to Sunil Chhetri, how India’s sporting stars reacted to actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

Irrfan Khan passes away at 53 Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away Wednesday at the age of 53 and sporting stars from across India expressed shock over the news and sent condolences to his family.

The actor, who is one of the best known Indian stars in the West, was admitted to the ICU on Tuesday due to a colon infection. However, his health deteriorated, and he passed away on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, shooter Gagan Narang, and Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri were among those whose paid tribute to the actor on social media:

I know the journey I know the pain and I know he fought till the end some are lucky to survive some don’t I’m sure you are in a better place now Irfan Khan my condolence to your family. May his soul rip — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 29, 2020

Really sad to hear the news about the talented actor Mr Irrfan Khan passing away ☹. Condolences to his family & friends. #RIPIrrfanKhan — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone’s heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 29, 2020

Sad to learn about the sudden demise of #IrfanKhan

A brilliant actor, gone too soon. #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/wnYbOCPUP7 — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) April 29, 2020

Khan sahab, you were brilliant at what you did and that will always live on. Thank you for bringing your art to us the way you did. Strength to those grieving. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear the passing away of #IrfanKhan. Condolences to the entire family. An actor of great caliber! You will be cherished by us until eternity. RIP. pic.twitter.com/wLTWUz8w6Z — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 29, 2020

Condolences to the family members of the legendary actor #IrffanKhan, we will miss his class and his work. Rest in Peace. — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) April 29, 2020

A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt

Condolences to his family and well – wishers #IrfanKhan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear the passing away of #IrrfanKhan. A wonderful actor. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 29, 2020

Heartbreaking to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan My heartfelt condolences to his family. We lost a super natural actor. RIP Irfan sir. — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear about #IrrfanKhan’s demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family. One of my favourite actors, gone too soon. His work will live on forever. RIP, Irrfan. pic.twitter.com/nEbbiPfEu7 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 29, 2020

Irrfan khan 😢 such a legend. Probably one of the best actors around . Terrible news. RIP 😔 — Ajay Jayaram (@ajay_289) April 29, 2020

Gogol Ganguly, Ruhdaar…. will keep revisiting you in every role, #IrrfanKhan . 2020 got even worse with the death of this talismanic actor. Had met him at our Padmashri function in 2011 and was charmed by his demeanor. There will be no tears but laughs in heaven. #ripirfankhan pic.twitter.com/I1JgxUiMZl — Gagan Narang (@gaGunNarang) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened by the passing away of one of the most versatile actors in the film industry @irrfank.

You will live on in our hearts sir!#RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/Bpwqh4KwtO — Shubhankar Sharma (@shubhankargolf) April 29, 2020

We mourn the untimely loss of #IrrfanKhan, who touched one and all with his beautiful performances on screen. RIP 🙏#RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/FmZ8ilFZ5O — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan is known for his work in films Life in a Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider, Piku, Talvar, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and Jurassic World among others.

