2019 roundup: Indian women athletes steal limelight in male-dominated sports

Vinesh Phogat, Mary Kom and PV Sindhu had exceptional years in 2019. Vinesh Phogat, Mary Kom and PV Sindhu had exceptional years in 2019.

We live in a male-dominated society and that reflects in our sports. Most of these sports originally saw participation by only men like in wrestling, kabaddi, and even today there is a stark reality between the kind of spectators games like cricket and football fetch for men and women separately.

Sports has long been regarded a male domain because of social constraints. Despite that, some women have broken the stereotypes and not only outshone in their respective fields but also made a mark in a mostly misogynist society. These handful of women have worked hard on their way to the top and have successfully become household names.

Here are the top women athletes of India who gave consistent performances throughout the year:

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu has perhaps become the most popular non-cricket athlete in India. Since Rio Olympics 2016, she has consistently been performing well, staying in news long enough to not be ignored. This year, the Hyderabadi shuttler became the first Indian to win gold at BWF World Badminton Championships, beating rival Nozomi Okuhara in Basel on August 25. The Indian won 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.

I could not hold back my tears when I saw the Indian flag 🇮🇳 and heard the National anthem playing. Words can’t express my feelings about yesterday’s win at the World Championship. Had been preparing for it for so… https://t.co/5UsuN4kWT0 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 26, 2019

Sindhu is also the joint-most successful women’s singles shuttler at the world meets, having won five medals in just six appearances. She is now ranked 13th in the world as highest paid woman athletes for the year, according to the Forbes. Sindhu continues to be India’s Olympic gold-medal hope at Tokyo 2020.

With Tokyo as the bigger goal, Sindhu’s performances struggled during the business end of major tournaments, failing to defend her title at the year-end World Tour Finals. She however reached finals of Indonesia Open and made a semi-final appearance at Singapore Open, as well as India Open.

Mary Kom

When MC Mary Kom started winning accolades, she emerged as the face of Manipur (North East for most of India). The boxer has not only emerged as an inspiration for the women of the country in a sport more popular among men, but is also seen as the face of Indian boxing, with Vijender Singh from Haryana perhaps being the closest in terms of popularity.

Her story of struggle and success has inspired a Bollywood movie and this year she decided to spread her impact by joining politics and becoming a Member of Parliament. That, however, did not let the 36-year-old stop from adding even more significant achievements to her already full kitty of medals.

Just when you think her time to retire is upon us, ‘Magnificient Mary’ recorded her 8th World Championship medal (bronze) in the 51 kg category in Ulan Ude, becoming the most successful boxer, both men and women, in the history of the competition. She and Cuban men’s legend Felix Savon were tied on seven after winning the gold in the 48 kg category in New Delhi last year.

The mother of three, who also won gold medals at the India Open in Guwahati and President’s Cup in Indonesia this year, has her eyes set on Tokyo, probably her last appearance at Olympics.

Vinesh Phogat

The Phogat family has re-written the script of wrestling in India and Vinesh plays a big role in it. Coming from a family of wrestlers and breaking stereotypes on the way, the 25-year old Haryana star bagged bronze at the World Wrestling Championships, assuring herself of an Olympic berth.

The Asiad and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist has worked hard to rise to her career best World Ranking of No. two in the 53kg category, a recent shift from 50kg. Vinesh is the fifth Indian woman wrestler to win a World Championship medal after Alka Tomar (2006), Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012) and Pooja Dhanda (2018).

The Arjuna Awardee won three consecutive gold medals this year in Asian Wrestling Championships, in Yasar Dogu International and in Poland Open Wrestling Tournament respectively.

Hima Das

Hima Das Hima Das

July, 2019 belonged to sprinter Hima Das, who participated in a series of competitions meant as preparation for Olympics next year, winning five gold medals in less than 20 days across Poland and the Czech Republic.

Four of her victories came in the 200m sprint while her fifth top-podium finish was in the 400m event. She is only 19-years-old and hails from a small village of Dhing in Nagaon of Assam. Nicknamed ‘Dhing Express’, daughter of a small rice farmer, Hima earns about Rs 30-35 lakh a year per brand. This year, she made it to the ‘Forbes India 30 Under 30’ list and has used her influence beyond sports by becoming the country’s first youth ambassador to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) India.

Dutee Chand

Dutee Chand might be a runner by profession but she is not a runner from problems. Facing issues at various socio-economic levels, India found its new role model in a sports personality this year. The 23-year old decided to come out of the closet, for which she faced societal and familial wrath, becoming the first Indian athlete to officially do so ever.

Morning training sessions pic.twitter.com/jIx6Q3Nrnq — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) December 4, 2019

The national record-holder did not let any excuse come in her way, dominating a crucial year ahead of the Olympics by becoming the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win a gold medal in women’s 100-metre sprint at the Summer University Games in Naples, Italy this July. She’s only the second Indian sprinter to win a gold in a global event.

In August, the sprinter won another gold medal at the 100 m event of the 5th Indian Grand Prix. She then concluded by breaking her own national record, clocking 11.22 seconds in the women’s 100m semi-finals at the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi in October.

Also Read:

King of this decade: The era that witnessed the meteoric rise of Virat Kohli

Best performances by Indian sportspersons in 2019

The End of the Streak to CM Punk’s ‘Pipebomb’: WWE’s groundbreaking moments of this decade

Controversies that rocked cricket in 2019

Ben Stokes’ Headingley heist to Rohit Sharma’s Kolkata Mayhem: 12 innings of the decade

From day-night Tests to doing away with runners, how cricket changed this decade

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd