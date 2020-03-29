15-year-old shooter Esha Singh donates Rs 30 thousand to fight pandemic

Esha Singh (Express File Photo) Esha Singh (Express File Photo)

Teenaged shooter Esha Singh on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 30,000 to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming, at 15, the country’s youngest sportsperson to make a monetary contribution.

“I pledge to contribute 30 thousand Rupees from my savings to P.M CARE FUND to Fight Covid 19 Desh hai to hum hai,” Esha wrote on her twitter handle.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world, claiming over 30000 lives so far while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people.

In India, 25 deaths have already been reported apart from more than 1000 positive cases.

As far as donations from the sporting fraternity are concerned, the influential Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) led the way with a handsome contribution of Rs 51 crore in the fight against the pandemic, and some of affiliated units have also chipped in.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Suresh Raina have also come forward and contributed handsomely.

Earlier in the day, 16-year-old Indian women’s team cricketer Richa Ghosh contributed Rs 1 lakh to the West Bengal Chief Minster Relief Fund.

Junior World Cup silver medallist shooter Esha, whose father gave up rally driving in order to support her shooting career, hails from Hyderabad.

In November last year, she clinched a gold in the Asian Shooting Championships, participating in the 10m air pistol event.

One of the many young Indian shooters to have shown in recent times, Esha put up a brilliant performance in the Nationals in 2018, winning gold in each of the categories – senior, junior and youth.

