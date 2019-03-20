Toggle Menu
13 IOA members, including ex-hockey captain Sardar Singh, named in OCA standing committeeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/13-ioa-members-including-ex-hockey-captain-sardar-singh-named-in-oca-standing-committees-5636479/

13 IOA members, including ex-hockey captain Sardar Singh, named in OCA standing committees

Related News Hockey World Cup: Changing players over and over again had an impact, says Sardar Singh Hockey World Cup 2018: Start is good, need to carry momentum, says Sardar Singh Things become difficult if you change players, coaches suddenly: Sardar Singh opens up on retirement A total of 13 Indian Olympic Association (IOA) members, […]

sardar singh hockey
Sardar Singh was not part of the India squad for CWG. (Express File Photo)

A total of 13 Indian Olympic Association (IOA) members, including former India hockey captain Sardar Singh, have been named in various Standing Committees of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) at its 38th General Assembly in Bangkok earlier this month.

Sardar has been elected in the athletes standing committee, while IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta was named in the culture standing committee.

Hockey India secretary general Mohd Mustaque Ahmad is in the media standing committee, while Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwala and Lalit Bhanot have been elected in the sports for environment and sports standing committees respectively.

All the members have been elected for a four-year term from 2019 to 2023.

Advertising

The OCA General Assembly was held in Bangkok on March 2 and 3.

“As per the authority vested in me by the OCA Constitution and the OCA General Assembly, I have nominated the members of the OCA Standing Committees,” OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said in a statement.

“I wish the Chair and the members of the OCA Standing Committees the very best of luck and look forward to cooperating with your good self in the coming 4 years to strengthen further,” he added.

List of IOA members in OCA Standing Committees: Sardar Singh (Athletes Committee), Rajeev Mehta (Culture Committee), K Rajindran (Education Committee), Prem Chand Verma (Entourage Committee), D K Singh (Information and Statistics Committee), Mohd Mustaque Ahmad (Media Committee), Rakesh Sharma (Rules Committee), Adille Sumariwala (Sports and Environment Committee), Lalit Bhanot (Sports Committee), Anandeshwar Pandey (Sports for all Committee), Sunaina Kumari (Women and Sports Committee), N Ramachandran (Internationbal Relations Committee), Onkar Singh (Peace Through Sports Committee).

Don't Miss
I respect bhakts and critics of Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi
MS Dhoni understands match situations better than bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Cherry blossom' torch revealed for 2020 Olympics
2 India win big at Special Olympics, take medal tally to 233
3 Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa in Indian men's boxing team for Asian Championships