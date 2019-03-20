13 IOA members, including ex-hockey captain Sardar Singh, named in OCA standing committees

A total of 13 Indian Olympic Association (IOA) members, including former India hockey captain Sardar Singh, have been named in various Standing Committees of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) at its 38th General Assembly in Bangkok earlier this month.

Sardar has been elected in the athletes standing committee, while IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta was named in the culture standing committee.

Hockey India secretary general Mohd Mustaque Ahmad is in the media standing committee, while Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwala and Lalit Bhanot have been elected in the sports for environment and sports standing committees respectively.

All the members have been elected for a four-year term from 2019 to 2023.

The OCA General Assembly was held in Bangkok on March 2 and 3.

“As per the authority vested in me by the OCA Constitution and the OCA General Assembly, I have nominated the members of the OCA Standing Committees,” OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said in a statement.

“I wish the Chair and the members of the OCA Standing Committees the very best of luck and look forward to cooperating with your good self in the coming 4 years to strengthen further,” he added.

List of IOA members in OCA Standing Committees: Sardar Singh (Athletes Committee), Rajeev Mehta (Culture Committee), K Rajindran (Education Committee), Prem Chand Verma (Entourage Committee), D K Singh (Information and Statistics Committee), Mohd Mustaque Ahmad (Media Committee), Rakesh Sharma (Rules Committee), Adille Sumariwala (Sports and Environment Committee), Lalit Bhanot (Sports Committee), Anandeshwar Pandey (Sports for all Committee), Sunaina Kumari (Women and Sports Committee), N Ramachandran (Internationbal Relations Committee), Onkar Singh (Peace Through Sports Committee).