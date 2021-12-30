1.5k on the track, 100k on Instagram

Shunned as a distraction or relegated to the ‘folded hands’ emoji for long, social media has grown into an organic slice of an athlete’s development. The accounts — first created to follow their role models and colleagues, later used to post training videos and gym photos — are now the tool to gain followers and secure brand partnerships, thus completing a user-content creator-influencer trajectory.

The rules of engagement have changed. Lazy selfies or uninspired clips just doesn’t cut it anymore. The feeds are cleverly curated and managed, the endorsed brands and products vetted. Weekly reports of likes, views and follower counts are forwarded. This new breed of athlete-influencers has an eye on numbers both on and off the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harmilan Bains (@the_.queeen_)

Harmilan Bains, the 1,500m national record holder with 106k followers on Instagram and at least half a dozen brand partnerships, is one of the first athletes to realise it.

“We have a life beyond sports. When I am on the ground I give it my 100 per cent but I leave it behind when I come home. I know how short a sportsperson’s career is. We have to explore new avenues and I want to expand my social media presence further after I quit athletics,” says the 23-year-old who broke the 1500m national mark in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika Vashisht (@niharika.vashisht)

NIharika Vashisht, a 26-year-old long and triple jumper who is yet to win a senior international medal, has earned several brand endorsements and a television commercial opposite Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar, all thanks to her Instagram popularity.

Niharika and Harmilan aren’t the only ones cashing in. Several fledglings are becoming sports content creators. Junior boxer Simran Verma, who has partnered with several brands, feels every athlete should have a well-maintained social media platform. For Simran, 17, social media isn’t just a tool to build her brand but also a tool to bring out social change.

Junior boxer Simran Verma has partnered with several brands. Junior boxer Simran Verma has partnered with several brands.

“I get a lot of messages from young girls like me who want to take up sports but their families are hesitant and I want to change that. There have been instances where girls have shown their parents my Instagram profile, where I regularly post-training clips, to allow them to take up sports. I use it as a tool for empowerment,” says the Mumbai boxer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by • Simran Verma (@simran12verma)

Among the rapidly-growing number of social media platforms, Instagram seems to be the most popular among athletes. “Instagram is a visual medium and sports is all about visuals. You can easily record, edit videos and share videos on Instagram. An athlete would rather post a clip or photo than write about what they are doing.,” explains Priyanka Periera, founder of social media agency ‘Phantom Words’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harmilan Bains (@the_.queeen_)

The reach is massive. For instance, Harmilan’s most-watched Reel (short video clip), a training clip with a few visual effects, has clocked a whopping 8.9m views and has been liked by 716k people. But such reach cannot be achieved overnight, nor is there a fixed formula. “Some people learn it the hard way. It takes them years to develop content but get left behind the race. Some people just go trial and error way and figure out what is working for them,” says Priyanka, who has previously managed cricketer Rishabh Pant’s Instagram profile.

For Niharika figuring out what works for her was easier as she had sports consultant Adithya Rai to guide her. Rai, a former athlete, has been studying Instagram trends since 2016 and always believed it was an untapped market for Olympic sportspersons. When Aditya approached Niharika she had just 1,500 followers but in a span of a couple of years, she has crossed the 100k mark, with budding athletes being a major chunk of the followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika Vashisht (@niharika.vashisht)

“I saw potential in her. I just told her this social media and ‘jo dikhta hai, woh bikta hai (what is seen is sold’. Your Insta following is not entirely dependent on your performance on the ground. This is the world of content creation and it is all about presentation. I guided Niharika on how to record clips and what to post and it worked for her,” says Adithya, who has helped Harmilan and Asian Games gold medallist triple jumper Arpinder Singh with their Insta profiles earlier.

Harmilan agrees that one doesn’t need to have big medals under their belt to become an Instagram star. “There are several athletes who haven’t performed that well on the field but they are still Instagram influencers. There are some athletes who post only training videos that might help in army selection,” she says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harmilan Bains (@the_.queeen_)

The aforementioned athletes unanimously agree that the introduction of ‘Reels’, a feature that allows users to post short clips, has boosted their profiles on Instagram. Three of Harmilan’s ‘Reels’ have crossed the million views mark. Her profile got a massive boost post her record-breaking run in August.

“I had around 40 thousand followers but after I broke the national record it just went crazy. I went from 40 to 100k in no time,” says Harmilan.

Follower count has direct implications on the potential monetary benefits as contracts are signed on the basis of numbers. Athletes have to send weekly reports, which contain details like the number of views, likes, shares, comments and time engaged to the brands on their paid posts. “If we have more views than anticipated we can negotiate better rates for the next post,” says Adithya, who handles the paperwork for Niharika.

Both Harmilan and Niharika are very conscious about the brands they represent and have turned down multiple offers that didn’t suit their image, or if the products turned out to be substandard. Niharika claims to have turned down at least 20 paid promotion offers in the last couple of years.

“I once endorsed a product and then I saw a lot of negative reviews on it. I declined to work with them again. Now I am very careful of which brands I work with,” says Harmilan, who is now managed by Anglian Medal Hunt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harmilan Bains (@the_.queeen_)

For the brands to even knock at the athletes’ doors, they need to build a sizeable following. The Instagram profiles mentioned in the story seemingly follow a set pattern: training clips with catchy music, pictures in their best non-sporting attires and clips from competitions.

“I am very particular about what I post. I want my profile to look really good so I don’t post anything randomly. My followers consider me a style icon so I dress up nicely and take pictures. Only high definition pictures so having a good phone is essential,” says Harmilan.

There are several reasons why brands are reaching out to young athletes for promotion, with cost-effectiveness being the most significant.

“There are zillions of people on Instagram and that is the easiest way to reach out. Asking an athlete to just pose with their product as opposed to creating a full advertisement is way more economical for the brand,” says Priyanka.