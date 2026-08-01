Soman Rana wins gold, Juyal wins silver in para shot put at CWG 2026

Soman Rana won gold while Shubham Juyal took silver as Indians locked out the top two spots in men’s shot put F57 on Saturday. Cameroon’s Cedric Idriss Lekezo Azamdzi won bronze with a throw of 12.57m.

This marks India’s first-ever Gold medal in the Men’s Shot Put F57 event at the Commonwealth Games and the country’s first-ever double podium finish in the event. Rana’s gold is the third for an Indian athlete in track and field at Glasgow 2026; Juyal is the seventh silver medallist from the country. Overall, the two medals took India’s tally at Glasgow 2026 to 30.

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Juyal and Rana went last in the 10-man field, with every thrower making six consecutive attempts. Juyal went first among the Indians and his very first throw of 13.08m was enough to send him to the top of the pile. In fact, only one of his throws — his second — was bettered by any one who had gone before him. His last throw of 13.28m was his best. However, he was bumped off the top spot by Rana with just his second throw of 13.40m.

Rana was a middleweight boxer for five years at the national level in the first half of the first decade of the 21st century. He a a sepoy in 2/8 Gorkha rifles when he lost his right leg in a landmine blast in the Poonch sector in 2006. He started para athletics in 2017 when he first visited the Army Paralympic node to get a new prosthetic limb at the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC).

Juyal was 26 when he cleared the written exam for the Army Cadet College entry scheme and was on his way to his SSB interview when a serious motorcycle accident changed the course of his life. He lost a leg in the accident, and with it, his path to becoming an officer as he’d envisioned it.

HE then chose to pursue a career in para sports, joining the Army’s paralympic sports node. Juyal had finished seventh in the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi. He also won silver at the th National Para Athletics Championships 2026 in Bhubaneshwar and gold at the Indian Open Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026.