scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes backs manager’s strict timekeeping

Ten Hag was appointed manager of the Manchester club in April, replacing interim coach Ralf Rangnick, and Fernandes said he was pushing United's players to improve their timekeeping from the outset.

By: Reuters |
July 21, 2022 1:53:45 pm
Manchester united, Bruno Fernandes, Erik ten hagg, Premier League club, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ralf RangnickErik ten Hag's (L) and Bruno Fernandes. (FILE)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes welcomed new manager Erik Ten Hag’s uncompromising attitude towards punctuality, saying the Premier League club had lacked discipline prior to the Dutchman’s arrival.

Ten Hag was appointed manager of the Manchester club in April, replacing interim coach Ralf Rangnick, and Fernandes said he was pushing United’s players to improve their timekeeping from the outset.

“We missed that for a while and discipline is important,” Fernandes told reporters on Wednesday. “Discipline is not only the way you play, the position that you have, what you have to do; it’s also off the pitch.

“Don’t be late for the meetings. Don’t be late for the meals. That’s really important because if everyone is on time and someone comes late, he should be punished.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

“That’s really good that he’s doing that (fining players for being late) and amazing, because I like to be on time, so I won’t have problems with that.”

Fernandes added that he was not sure of his United and Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, which has become the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly told the club he wants to leave to play Champions League football, and did not join the squad for the pre-season tour starting in Thailand, citing family issues.

“I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, but we have to respect his space,” Fernandes said.

“Cristiano was our top scorer last season; he added goals. But it’s not on me; it’s the club that has to make the choices and Cristiano makes his own. I don’t know what’s going on in his head, if he wants to leave.”

United, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, open the new league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter
CWG 2022

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC
Explained

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Highly-radicalised man propagating 'jihad' against India arrested from Bihar: NIA

Highly-radicalised man propagating 'jihad' against India arrested from Bihar: NIA

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 21: Latest News