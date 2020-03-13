Follow Us:
Friday, March 13, 2020
Soccer-Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

The club's Hale End training centre has been temporarily closed.

By: Reuters | London | Published: March 13, 2020 5:55:52 am
Soccer Football – Premier League – AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal – Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain – December 26, 2019 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club said on Thursday, with the first-team squad set to self-isolate as a result.

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff,” Arsenal said in a statement.

