Soccer-Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Soccer Football – Premier League – AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal – Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain – December 26, 2019 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Soccer Football – Premier League – AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal – Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain – December 26, 2019 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club said on Thursday, with the first-team squad set to self-isolate as a result.

The club’s Hale End training centre has been temporarily closed.

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff,” Arsenal said in a statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.