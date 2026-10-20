Simran Sharma equals champion record to win 200m gold, eyes one more

Simran Sharma displayed a handwritten note that read, ‘For my husband and two little ones. Next target world gold’. This happened immediately after she won the gold medal in the women’s 200m T12 final. She also equalled the Para Asian Games record with a time of 20.80 seconds at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletics Stadium. Watching from the stands was Gajendra Singh, her husband and coach. Soon, 26-year-old Simran, missing her 15-month-old twins — Akaay and Akshvi — made a video call to her home in Ghaziabad.

Childbirth was a tough phase, but she bounced back to finish atop the podium again.

“When my twins were born, I had hormonal issues. It took me a while to train again. I felt dejected, but my husband and my training group motivated me to return. I dedicate my medal to my husband Gajendra and to both Akaay and Akshvi. I want to win one more medal at these Para Asian Games so I can get one more Games’ mascot toy for the kids,” Simran, who is visually impaired, told The Indian Express from Nagoya.

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Over the past two years, Simran changed her guide runner three times. A month after she won gold and silver in the 100 metres (T12) and the 200 metres (T22) at the World Para Championships in Delhi, her guide runner Umar Shaifi failed a dope test. This was after she ended a successful partnership with her first guide runner Abhay Singh. After Saifi’s positive test, Simran teamed up with Shivam after seeing his reels on Instagram.

“It’s tough when one has to start with a new guide. It takes a lot of practice to adjust as well as align with the running guide. We would have seven-to-eight short sprint training sessions,” Simran said.

Simran Sharma and husband Gajendra Singh with their twins Akaay and Akshvi. (Instagram) Simran Sharma and husband Gajendra Singh with their twins Akaay and Akshvi. (Instagram)

On Tuesday, Sharma first clocked 25.22 seconds in Heat 1 but it was clear that the competition in the final would be tougher as Iranian Hajar Safarzadeh set a new Asian Para Games record of 24.80 seconds in the second heat. However, Simran was up to the task and matched Safarzadeh’s record time in the final to win gold, with the Iranian winning the silver medal with a time of 25.02 seconds. Sharma believes she could have run faster if she had sorted out her diet in Nagoya. “One of the problems I faced here in Japan was food. Since I am a vegetarian, I could not find proper vegetarian meals here, and it posed problems in my recovery post-training. But then it’s something I need to adjust. I feel I can go below the 24.40-second mark,” Simran said.

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Road to LA

Simran says she needs to improve her endurance and explosive speed too to fulfil her dream of winning two medals at the Los Angeles Paralympics. She watches videos of 11-time Paralympic gold medallist Omara Durand Elías of Cuba. “Most of last year as well as this year was spent recovering and regaining strength. Because I compete in both 100m as well as 200m, I need the right balance of speed, endurance and strength. I also idolise Elías and listen to commentary during her races to understand her running tactics,” Simran said.

The mother of two has overcome challenges to win a gold medal at the Asian Para Games. Now, she will pursue bigger dreams.