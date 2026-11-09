‘Working on this for four years’: Shourya Ambure on Youth Olympics track medal

Shourya Ambure became the first Indian athlete to win a track medal at the Youth Olympics with her bronze medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at Dakar, Senegal. The 17-year-old from Maharashtra clocked her personal best of 13.59s to finish behind China’s Zhang Keyi who won the gold medal with a personal best of 13.17s, while France’s Anna Peeters took silver in 13.57s.

This is the second time Shourya has lowered her personal best after she clocked 13.77s in the semi-final earlier to record a new PB. In the final, she shaved it off by 0.18s. Shourya also set the new U18 national record in the event and became the only female Indian athlete to medal in track and field.