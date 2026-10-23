Shooter-turned thrower Haney wins javelin gold

Para-shooter turned thrower Haney once trained at a range in a school owned by double Olympic bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker. This was when he was a para shooter. But at the senior level, the T37 for those with cerebral palsy wasn’t part of the shooting programme. He looked for another sport, and on the advice of the Paralympic Committee of India, he took up javelin. At the Para Asian Games on Friday, 21-year-old Haney won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw final (F37/38) with a new world record throw of 60.49 metres.

Earlier this week, he also finished third in the men’s discus throw (F37).

“I wanted to try a sport and enrolled in shooting at the school in our village, Goria. Manu didi would also train at her family-run school. I practiced shooting from 2017 to 2020. I was fourth in para nationals a couple of times before I discontinued shooting as the sport was not in senior para events at the international level. Having won the javelin throw title with a new world record along with a bronze medal in discus throw means that I am also returning with two medals fromasan, like Manu didi did from the Paris Olympics. Hopefully, I will meet her soon and show her my medals,” Haney told The Indian Express from Nagoya.

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Incidentally, he and Manu shared the stage when they were honored at the Universal School in Goria two years ago.

He recalls getting a picture with her.

With his shooting dreams over, Haney approached three-time Para Asian Games fourth-place finisher Sunil Phogat, who is a coach at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Rohtak. The first thing Phogat did was to get Haney stronger on the left side, where his mobility is limited.

“When Haney first came to me, I made him throw the javelin, despite having less movement on the left. Even then, he threw 20 metres. But I understood we have to get him stronger as the left leg as well left arm plays a role in the block before the javelin is thrown. Thera-band and medicine ball exercises. Once we did that, we eventually practiced only the three-step throw for one year. We had to get his body balance right for the throw from a full run-up,” the coach said.

Three years ago, at the Hangzhou Para Asian Games, Haney won the javelin title with 55.97 metres. On Friday, Haney first bettered the world record mark of 57.81m set by China’s Dong Xia in 2008 with his fifth throw of 59.72m. He then bettered the record in final throw of 60.49m.

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His coach talks about what helped Haney rewrite the record books.

“During the attack position, his left foot is angled and that means his body stays a bit low. But then we worked on adding strength with short training sessions. His ankle and knee takes the load and that helps him in the lift. We also worked on his wrist as well as how to push the body up during the cross-power position and improve his speed during the run-up,” Phogat said.

Discus dreams

At the Los Angeles Paralympics, Haney will have to compete in discus throw as his javelin category is not part of the programme. Earlier this week, Haney had won the bronze medal in the men’s discus throw final with a personal best throw of 57.04m. Marufkhujaev Kudratillokhon of Uzbekistan won the gold with a new games record 57.39m, with Pakistan’s Haider Ali winning the silver medal with a best throw of 57.20m. Last year, Haney had narrowly missed the medal in the discus throw final in the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi. Haney was in third position with a throw of 51.22 m before Japan’s Yamato Shimbo registered a personal best throw of 54.50m to deny Haney the medal.

Phogat talks about how Haney has been improving in the discus throw. “We decided to train him in the discus in 2024. But then he faced the same problem of having less strength in the left foot. During rotation, there is pressure on the ball of the left foot. So we had short practice sessions to strengthen those muscles. And once we could make that balance, his throwing improved. We have two years to improve further and have a shot at the LA Paralympics medal,” Phogat said.