Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup 2019, Rishabh Pant in as replacement

Team India’s World Cup campaign suffered a major jolt on Wednesday as opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tournament due to a thumb injury. Rishabh Pant has been brought in as a replacement of Shikhar Dhawan. The opener suffered a hairline fracture during his match-winning 117-run knock against Australia at The Oval on June 9.

“Shikhar Dhawan has a fracture at the base of the first metacarpal of his left hand. He will remain in cast until mid-July which rules him out of ICC World Cup. We have requested Rishab Pant as the replacement,” said Team India Manager Sunil Subramaniam.

In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul had opened India’s innings with Rohit Sharma against Pakistan. Rahul was impressive in that match scoring 57 and sharing a record 136-run stand for the 1st wicket.

India have had a great start to their World Cup campaign. They have won against South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan while the game against New Zealand was washed out. India next face Afghanistan before they take on West Indies, hosts England, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

With six centuries, Shikhar Dhawan is one of India’s most prized assets in ICC tournament. He has scored three tons each in Champions Trophy and in World Cup. Along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Dhawan forms a formidable top-3.

What perhaps prompted the team management to finally make an annoucement on Dhawan’s injury was the fact that even Bhuvneshwar Kumar is injured.

India would have had only 13 players to select from in the Afghanistan game on June 22 if Pant was not brought in as a replacement. Bhuvneshwar is out of three matches with a hamstring niggle.

“Bhuvneshwar is being assessed by team physio Patrick Farhart,” team’s trainer Shankar Basu said.