Shikhar Dhawan turns shayar, hints World Cup ain’t over yet

Team India’s attacking opener Shikhar Dhawan has been forced out of at least three World Cup matches due to a fractured thumb. It has come as a big blow to India’s World Cup campaign as Dhawan was in great touch and he hit a century against Australia. Unfazed by the injury, Dhawan on Wednesday hinted that it is not yet over for him, posting a motivational poem about being determined on his social media page. Dhawan will miss India’s next three games – against New Zealand (Thursday), Pakistan (Sunday) and Afghanistan (June 22) – owing to a hairline fracture in his left thumb. He continues to be with the squad but under observation.

Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain…

Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain…

Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi…

Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain…#DrRahatIndori Ji pic.twitter.com/h5wzU2Yl4H — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 12 June 2019

Delhi’s wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been called in as his cover. The 33-year-old quoted legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori on his Twitter page to show his intentions. “Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain…Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain…Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi…Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain… (Sometimes we are like the fragrance of flowers, sometimes the smoke that comes out of mountains. How can any scissor cut short our flight as we don’t fly on wings but courage),” he posted.

Dhawan picked up the injury during the match-winning hundred against Australia on Sunday.

The Indian selectors had earlier named Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel as the reserves and while they can pick anyone from even outside the list, it is believed that Pant is the frontrunner as K.L. Rahul is expected to open the innings and whoever comes in will fit into the middle-order.

Rishabh Pant will be reaching England on Wednesday after getting clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday night.The Indian team management for now, will be monitoring Dhawan’s recovery and if they feel it is not going according to plan, then the BCCI will officially request the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a replacement. Pant meanwhile, will join the team and start training straight away. He should be ready in time to come into the Indian playing XI if needed for the game against New Zealand.