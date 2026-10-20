Sheetal Devi sets new world record on her way to Asian Para Games final

Indian para archery sensation Sheetal Devi is on a record breaking spree at the Asian Para Games. On Tuesday, she broke the seven year old world record in the Compound Women’s Individual event.
Competing in the pre-quarter finals of the women’s individual event, the 19-year-d shot a score of 149 scoring just one nine pointer in her 15 shots against Chan Yuen Wah of Hong Kong China.
She broke the previous record of 148 points by Jessica Stretton of Great Britain set during the 2019 Para Archery World Championships.
Later, she stormed into the final of the women’s individual compound event after defeating Japan’s Shinohara Aya 145–137 in the semi-final.
She will face Singapore’s Alim Nir Syajidah in the final tomorrow. However, this is not the first world record Sheetal broke at the continental showpiece.
Yesterday, Sheetal and Toman Kumar set a new world record in the para compound mixed team ranking round combining for a score of 1,402 points to surpass the previous of 1,400.
Toman shot 698 out of a possible 720 in the men’s compound ranking round to finish third in the individual Standings while Sheetal contributed 704 points in the women’s qualification round.
They broke the record previously set by Sheetal and Rakesh of 1400 points.
Apart from the mixed team world record, Sheetal also equalled the world record and set a new Asian record in the 72 arrow women’s individual qualification round.
She shot a sensational 704 out of 720 to equal the world record of Oznur Cure of Turkey set during the 2024 Paralympics. She also broke the previous Asian record of 698 by six points.
Apart from entering the individual finals, Sheetal has also entered the women’s doubles semifinals with Payal Nag and the mixed team semifinals with Toman Kumar.
Sheetal is the defending champion in the women’s individual and mixed team event after winning gold in both events at the 2023 edition while she along with Sarita has won the silver in mixed doubles.