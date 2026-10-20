Sheetal Devi sets new world record on her way to Asian Para Games final

Indian para archery sensation Sheetal Devi is on a record breaking spree at the Asian Para Games. On Tuesday, she broke the seven year old world record in the Compound Women’s Individual event.

Competing in the pre-quarter finals of the women’s individual event, the 19-year-d shot a score of 149 scoring just one nine pointer in her 15 shots against Chan Yuen Wah of Hong Kong China.

She broke the previous record of 148 points by Jessica Stretton of Great Britain set during the 2019 Para Archery World Championships.

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Later, she stormed into the final of the women’s individual compound event after defeating Japan’s Shinohara Aya 145–137 in the semi-final.