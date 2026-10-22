Sheetal Devi wins two gold medals on the same day at Asian Para Games 2026

Sheetal Devi won her second gold medal of the day, and her third overall at the Asian Para Games 2026, by winning the women’s individual compound final with a 142-138 win over Nur Syahidah Alim of Singapore. The ace Indian para-archer had to dig deep, coming from behind as she trailed by four shots in the second set.
Sheetal had earlier won gold in the compound mixed team event along with Toman Kumar.
The two archers were tied 29-29 after the first set in the individual final. After the second set, Sheetal trailed 55-59. Alim shot a perfect set of 30 with Devi shooting a score of 26 in the second set. Devi started with an eight followed by a nine each in her next two shots in the second set.
Devi eventually reduced the gap to one point with a perfect third set, trailing her opponent 85-86 at the end of it. Alim shot a ten followed by a nine and an eight in the third set to have her lead of four points reduced to one point with Devi hitting all tens in the third set. Sheetal then took the lead with another perfect set in the fourth, with Alim hitting three nines. Going into the final set, Sheetal had a lead of 115-113.
With one shot left, Sheetal was leading 133-130. Alim hit an eight and Sheetal shot nine and thus won the title. Earlier in the day, Sheetal and Toman had a good start in their compound mixed team final against Indonesian pair of Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang. They then experienced a blip in the third set but got another 38 in the final. Sheetal and Toman thus won 151-148.