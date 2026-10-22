Sheetal Devi wins two gold medals on the same day at Asian Para Games 2026

Sheetal Devi won her second gold medal of the day, and her third overall at the Asian Para Games 2026, by winning the women’s individual compound final with a 142-138 win over Nur Syahidah Alim of Singapore. The ace Indian para-archer had to dig deep, coming from behind as she trailed by four shots in the second set.

Sheetal had earlier won gold in the compound mixed team event along with Toman Kumar.

The two archers were tied 29-29 after the first set in the individual final. After the second set, Sheetal trailed 55-59. Alim shot a perfect set of 30 with Devi shooting a score of 26 in the second set. Devi started with an eight followed by a nine each in her next two shots in the second set.