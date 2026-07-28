Sharmila Dhankar wins gold, Shilpa Shyla bronze in para shot put at CWG 2026

Para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar clinched India’s second gold medal in this edition of the Commonwealth Games in the Women’s Shot Put F57 Final. Shipla Shyla, the other medallist in the event walked away with bronze with a personal best throw of 7.26m.

Sharmila, who was born in a zamindar family in Haryana’s Chhithroli, ended India’s 20-year wait for a Para Athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games with a season-best throw of 9.81m. She also became India’s first-ever CWG Gold medallist in Para Athletics and the first Indian woman to win a Para Athletics medal at the Games.

India has now won two medals in the same Para Athletics event for the first time at the CWG.