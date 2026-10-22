Para swimmer sent home after allegations of sexual misconduct

Indian para swimmer Shams Alam was sent back from the Asian Para Games after allegations of sexual misconduct levelled by a female hotel staff member in Aichi, Nagoya, Japan.

The 40-year-old swimmer, who competes in men’s 100m butterfly S5 and 50m breaststroke S4, was detained by local police and sent back to India on the first available flight, sources close to the matter confirmed.

On Thursday, the Paralympic Committee of India, in a press release, said that it is considering stringent punishment such as a lifetime ban on the athlete for his behaviour.

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“The Paralympic Committee of India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of sexual misconduct or behaviour that violates the dignity, safety and rights of others,” it stated.