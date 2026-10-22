Para swimmer sent home after allegations of sexual misconduct

Indian para swimmer Shams Alam was sent back from the Asian Para Games after allegations of sexual misconduct levelled by a female hotel staff member in Aichi, Nagoya, Japan.
The 40-year-old swimmer, who competes in men’s 100m butterfly S5 and 50m breaststroke S4, was detained by local police and sent back to India on the first available flight, sources close to the matter confirmed.
On Thursday, the Paralympic Committee of India, in a press release, said that it is considering stringent punishment such as a lifetime ban on the athlete for his behaviour.
“The Paralympic Committee of India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of sexual misconduct or behaviour that violates the dignity, safety and rights of others,” it stated.
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“In the present matter, the Chef de Mission (CDM) has recommended the strictest disciplinary action, including a lifetime ban against the athlete concerned. The athlete has been sent back to India from Japan. Further action will be taken by the competent authorities in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures after the conclusion of the Asian Para Games,” it added.
The press release also stated that the body had conducted multiple workshops before the continental showpiece for the athletes related to traveling in Japan.
“…participation in international sporting events carries a responsibility to uphold the values of respect, integrity and accountability. Any alleged misconduct will be dealt with seriously, in accordance with the established disciplinary framework and principles of due process,” the PCI stated. “At this stage, the primary focus of the Indian contingent remains on supporting our athletes in delivering their best performances and continuing to win medals for the country. The Committee remains committed to ensuring that India’s representation at the Games reflects not only sporting excellence but also discipline, dignity and responsible conduct,” it added.