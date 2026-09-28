Shaili’s mark wrongly measured by Asiad officials, says AFI; set to move CAS

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday claimed that the officials at the ongoing Asian Games took a “shorter” measurement of long jumper Shaili Singh’s effort which denied her a medal, adding that they will move the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against their decision. India’s Ancy Sojan took the silver with 6.53m while China’s Huang Yingying took the gold with her final attempt of 6.55m.

Shaili narrowly missed out a medal after finishing 4th and her fourth attempt which was officially measured 6.41m, was the bone of contention. Anju Bobby George, the senior vice president of the AFI as well as Shaili’s mentor, said that the distance was wrongly measured.