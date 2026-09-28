Shaili’s mark wrongly measured by Asiad officials, says AFI; set to move CAS

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday claimed that the officials at the ongoing Asian Games took a “shorter” measurement of long jumper Shaili Singh’s effort which denied her a medal, adding that they will move the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against their decision. India’s Ancy Sojan took the silver with 6.53m while China’s Huang Yingying took the gold with her final attempt of 6.55m.
Shaili narrowly missed out a medal after finishing 4th and her fourth attempt which was officially measured 6.41m, was the bone of contention. Anju Bobby George, the senior vice president of the AFI as well as Shaili’s mentor, said that the distance was wrongly measured.
“We saw her jump was clearly ahead of the gold-winning mark. Initially, the official near the landing pit pointed to Shaili’s leg mark for the measurement. But later another official who was standing far behind came and pointed to a mark which was far shorter from board. They took the measurement at the mark pointed by the official who was standing far behind. The measurement should have been done on the mark pointed by the official nearest to the landing pit,” Anju told PTI.
“We were called after the event, and the officials showed a front view video to us, which does not mean anything. How would you know where Shaili landed from a front view? We demanded a side view video, which they said was not with them. Later, we made an appeal to the jury. The jury later sent their decision saying that they have looked into the side view videos also, and the earlier decision stands. It’s an injustice to Shaili. She could have even won gold if the correct measurement was made. So, we are going to CAS,” she added.
Another AFI top official also confirmed to PTI that the body is moving the Lausanne-based CAS against official decision.
(With inputs from PTI)