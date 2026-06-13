Selva Prabhu becomes triple jump NCAA outdoor champion

He started with a jump of 16.20m in his attempt and then recorded 16.92m. He failed record a legal jump in the next four attempts but his second jump was good enough to make him the champion. (Credit: K-State Track and Field)

Indian triple jumper Selva Prabhu claimed the triple jump gold medal at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field championships in Eugene on Friday.

The 21-year-old from Madurai, Tamil Nadu leapt 16.92m in the final to top the 24-athlete field and win the title. He started with a jump of 16.20m in his attempt and then recorded 16.92m. He failed record a legal jump in the next four attempts but his second jump was good enough to make him the champion.

It was his second-best jump of the season, his best with a legal wind aide. On May 17 he earned the Big 12 Championship title at 17.19m with a wind aide of 4.6.