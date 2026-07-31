Seema Kaliramna, PhD and mother of 3-year-old, wins CWG 2026 discus bronze

India's Seema competes in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Seema Kaliramna recorded a best throw of 58.65m to clinch the bronze medal in the women’s Discus throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Competing in a field that had previous edition’s medallist Obiageri Amaechi of Nigeria, World Championships finalist Samantha Hall of Jamaica and Julia Tunks of Canada, Seema recorded only two legal throws but that was enough for her to finish on the third spot.

Hall won the gold medal with 61.66m while Tunks took home the silver medal with 60.67m.

The conditions looked tough as throwers were struggling generally. Seema couldn’t get going and her first throw hit the frame of the shot put area.