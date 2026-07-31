Seema Kaliramna, PhD and mother of 3-year-old, wins CWG 2026 discus bronze

Seema Kaliramna recorded a best throw of 58.65m to clinch the bronze medal in the women’s Discus throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.
Competing in a field that had previous edition’s medallist Obiageri Amaechi of Nigeria, World Championships finalist Samantha Hall of Jamaica and Julia Tunks of Canada, Seema recorded only two legal throws but that was enough for her to finish on the third spot.
Hall won the gold medal with 61.66m while Tunks took home the silver medal with 60.67m.
The conditions looked tough as throwers were struggling generally. Seema couldn’t get going and her first throw hit the frame of the shot put area.
In her second throw, she recorded 57.32m to move to the third spot. She bettered her throw in the third attempt with 58.65m and remained in the third spot.
However, her next three throws were all foul with two of them hitting the frame again.
Seema, who is India’s most consistent thrower at the moment, recorded her new personal best of 59.73m last month at the Inter State National Championships en route to the title.
Seema, who returned to the sport last year at the National Games following giving birth to her baby, is mother of a 3 year old boy and also holds a doctorate in Physical education.
“It was very tough getting back to the field as I was unable to even release the discus properly. But I think the motivation and mentoring of my husband (Ravinder) helped me get back to my normal strength and then improve further,” Seema had told this paper last year.
This is her first major medal and with this medal she has kept the history of Indian women discus throwers winning at Commonwealth Games.
This is India’s ninth medal in women’s discus throw at the Games and she is the sixth different medallist. Seema Punia has four CWG medals to her name, including three silver.
Seema’s medal is the fourth medal for India in Athletics with Sarvesh Kushare (high jump), Sreeshankar Murali ( long jump), and Gulveer Singh (10000m) winning silver medals each.
Another Indian in the event, Nidhi Rani finished fourth with a best throw of 57.10m. She crossed 55m four times on the night but her best throw not enough for the podium.